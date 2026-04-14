7 Best Online SVG Editors in 2026: Free and Paid Tools Compared

SVG files are everywhere in 2026. App icons, website illustrations, logo files, social media graphics, product mockups. But finding the right tool to edit them online can feel like a guessing game. Some editors look polished but lack basic path editing. Others are packed with features but have a learning curve that takes weeks to climb.
This guide cuts through the noise. We have tested seven of the most popular online SVG editors available right now and ranked them on the features that actually matter: ease of use, editing depth, export options, AI capabilities, and pricing. Whether you are a developer who needs a quick SVG editor for code-level tweaks or a designer looking for a full creative workspace, there is something on this list for you.
Let us get into it.
What to Look for in an Online SVG Editor
- Visual canvas editing with click-to-select elements
- Direct SVG code access for power users
- Color picker and fill/stroke controls
- Text editing with font control
- Export options including SVG, PNG, and PDF
- AI generation or enhancement features
- No forced account creation for basic use
Quick Comparison Table
SVGMaker: Best overall, AI features, free tier, all export formats
Boxy SVG: Best path editing, limited AI, one-time cost
Vectr: Best for beginners, free, no AI
SVG-Edit: Best for developers, open source, dated UI
Canva: Best for quick branded graphics, bloated exports
Figma + SVGMaker Plugin: Best for design teams, requires Figma subscription
Inkscape: Best full control, steep learning curve, desktop only
1. SVGMaker’s SVG Editor
Best for: All-in-one editing, AI-powered generation, and clean exports
SVGMaker has grown into one of the most capable online SVG editors available without a desktop install. The interface is clean and beginner-friendly, but the feature depth is serious. You get a visual canvas editor, a live code editor that updates the preview in real time, color controls, background removal, and the ability to generate entirely new SVGs from a text prompt using AI.
The export options are comprehensive. You can download it as SVG, PNG, JPG, or PDF. The tool also connects to a Figma plugin and a Framer plugin if you work in those ecosystems. The free tier is genuinely usable, and the paid plans are reasonably priced compared to tools like Adobe.
Pricing: Free tier available. Paid plans start at a low monthly rate.
Standout feature: AI SVG generation built directly into the editor workflow.
2. Boxy SVG
Best for: Path editing and node manipulation
Boxy SVG is the editor of choice when you need precise control over SVG path nodes. The interface is desktop-app quality but runs fully in the browser. You can add, remove, and drag anchor points with precision that most online editors cannot match. It is Inkscape-level control without the desktop installation.
The downside is that Boxy SVG lacks AI features and the export options are more limited than SVGMaker. But if you are working on complex illustrations or need to fix broken paths in an existing file, it is hard to beat.
Pricing: One-time purchase for the Chrome app version. Free web version with limits.
3. Vectr
Best for: Absolute beginners
Vectr is where you send someone who has never touched a vector editor before. The interface is minimal, the learning curve is almost flat, and you can get a simple logo or icon done in minutes. Real-time collaboration is built in, which makes it useful for small teams.
The trade-off is feature depth. Vectr cannot handle complex SVGs with many layers or detailed path data. For simple graphics and basic edits, it works beautifully.
Pricing: Free.
4. SVG-Edit
Best for: Open source projects and self-hosted deployments
SVG-Edit is a browser-based vector editor with a long history. It is fully open source, which means developers can fork it, customize it, and embed it into their own applications. The interface is dated compared to modern tools, but the core editing functions are solid.
It supports drawing tools, text, shapes, path editing, and basic SVG code access. If you are building a product that needs an embedded SVG editor, SVG-Edit is worth evaluating.
Pricing: Free and open source.
5. Canva (SVG Export)
Best for: Non-designers who want polished output quickly
Canva is not a true SVG editor in the traditional sense, but its SVG export feature has improved significantly. If you are building a graphic from Canva templates and need to export it as an SVG for web use, the workflow is now reasonably clean. The caveat is that Canva SVG exports can be bloated with unnecessary code, and complex illustrations may not render consistently in all browsers.
Use Canva if you are comfortable in its ecosystem and just need the SVG format for a simple branded graphic. Avoid it for anything requiring precise technical SVG output.
Pricing: Free and Pro tiers. Pro starts around $15/month.
6. Figma (with SVGMaker Plugin)
Best for: Design teams who want SVG generation inside their existing workflow
Figma is already the tool of choice for most product design teams. With the SVGMaker Figma plugin installed, you can generate AI-powered SVGs directly inside your Figma workspace without switching tabs. This is a significant workflow improvement for teams who live in Figma.
The SVGMaker plugin handles generation and basic editing. For deep SVG code work, you will still want to export and use a dedicated editor. But for generating icons, illustrations, and graphic elements at speed inside Figma, this combination is hard to beat in 2026.
Pricing: Figma Free or Pro plus SVGMaker plugin.
7. Inkscape (Desktop, Honorable Mention)
Best for: Power users who want full offline control
Inkscape is technically a desktop app, not an online editor. But it deserves a mention because it remains the most powerful free SVG editor ever built. If you regularly work with complex SVGs and do not mind installing software, Inkscape gives you capabilities that no browser-based tool matches yet.
The interface is not beautiful and the learning curve is steep, but the path editing, node manipulation, filters, and scripting capabilities are exceptional. Think of it as the nuclear option for SVG editing.
Pricing: Free and open source.
Conclusion
For most people reading this guide, SVGMaker will be the right starting point. It covers the widest range of use cases without requiring a subscription to get meaningful work done. If you have very specific needs like path node precision or open source flexibility, the other tools on this list fill those gaps well. The right editor depends on your workflow, but the best news is that in 2026, you have more good options than ever before.