Fintech VC Fell 41% in 2025 but Revenue at Profitable Fintechs Rose 29%

Venture capital investment in fintech fell 41% in 2025, dropping to $26.1 billion from $44.2 billion in 2024, according to CB Insights’ annual State of Fintech report. At the same time, aggregate revenue at the 50 largest profitable fintechs rose 29%, reaching $187 billion. These two numbers describe the same industry. Understanding why they diverge explains where fintech is headed.

The Funding Decline in Context

The drop in fintech VC is part of a broader venture capital contraction. Total global VC investment fell from $345 billion in 2021 to $189 billion in 2025, per Crunchbase data. Fintech’s decline was steeper than the market average because the sector had been disproportionately funded during the 2020-2021 boom. In 2021, fintech attracted $132 billion in VC, more than any other sector except enterprise software.

The 2025 funding figure of $26.1 billion is still higher than the $22 billion invested in fintech in 2019, before the boom. It is also concentrated. The ten largest fintech funding rounds in 2025 accounted for $8.3 billion, or 32% of total volume. Late-stage companies like Stripe, Revolut, and Plaid raised at high valuations. Early-stage funding was the category that fell hardest, down 58% year-over-year.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the last decade, but the growth was not linear. The current correction is returning the sector to a sustainable funding trajectory after the 2021 spike.

Why Revenue Kept Growing

The companies generating the revenue growth were, for the most part, founded between 2010 and 2018. They raised capital during the boom years and used it to build products, acquire customers, and reach scale. By 2025, many had graduated from growth-stage to operating companies. Their revenue growth is now self-funding.

Stripe’s estimated revenue of $20 billion in 2025 represents a 33% increase over 2024. Adyen reported $2.2 billion in net revenue, up 21%. Block generated $24.1 billion in gross revenue. PayPal reported $31.4 billion. Nubank posted $9.4 billion in revenue, nearly double its 2023 figure. Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and the companies doing the reshaping are now large enough to generate meaningful profits.

The revenue growth is not confined to payments. Plaid, which provides data connectivity for financial applications, reported $500 million in annualized revenue in 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal. Marqeta, the card-issuing platform, generated $780 million. Blend, which provides mortgage technology, reached $480 million.

The Capital Efficiency Shift

One way to measure this transition is capital efficiency, the ratio of revenue generated to total capital raised. In 2021, the median fintech had raised $3.20 for every $1 of annual revenue. By 2025, that ratio had fallen to $1.40, according to analysis from Bessemer Venture Partners’ cloud index.

The shift reflects both reduced fundraising and increased revenue. Companies that raised $500 million in 2021 now generate $400 million in annual revenue instead of $150 million. They need less external capital because their unit economics have improved. Gross margins in payments average 55%. In lending, after credit losses, margins average 35%. In financial data and infrastructure, margins exceed 70%.

Global fintech revenue is expected to triple within the next decade. The companies best positioned to capture that growth are those that have already reached positive unit economics and can grow from operating cash flow.

Where New Capital Is Going

The $26.1 billion invested in fintech in 2025 went to specific categories. AI-powered financial services attracted $6.8 billion, the largest subsector. This includes companies using AI for underwriting, fraud detection, compliance automation, and customer service. Financial APIs are powering the next generation of fintech platforms, and AI infrastructure for financial services is the newest layer of that stack.

Embedded finance received $4.1 billion. Companies like Alviere, Bond, and Treasury Prime build the infrastructure that allows non-financial companies to offer banking, lending, and insurance products within their own applications. The embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030.

Climate fintech attracted $2.3 billion, mostly for carbon accounting platforms, green lending products, and ESG data providers. Cross-border payments received $2.1 billion. Insurtech got $1.8 billion. The remaining $9 billion was spread across digital banking, wealth management, real estate fintech, and regulatory technology, according to PitchBook.

What This Means for the Sector

The divergence between declining VC and rising revenue is a sign of maturation, not distress. Industries that depend on external capital to grow are fragile. Industries that generate their own revenue are durable. Fintech is transitioning from the first category to the second.

For founders raising new rounds, the environment is harder. Valuations have compressed. Due diligence is more rigorous. Investors want to see positive unit economics at Series A, not Series D. The median pre-money valuation for a Series B fintech fell from $180 million in 2021 to $62 million in 2025.

The global fintech market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2030. The path to that number runs through companies that can grow profitably. The VC decline is filtering out companies that cannot. The revenue growth shows that the companies that can are accelerating.