The Global Embedded Finance Market Forecast to Reach $7 Trillion by 2030

The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion in transaction value by 2030, according to projections from industry analysts including Bain & Company and the Boston Consulting Group. Embedded finance refers to the integration of financial services like payments, lending, insurance, and banking into non-financial platforms and applications. It is one of the fastest-growing segments in all of financial technology.

The concept is simple in principle. Instead of going to a bank or insurance company for financial products, consumers and businesses access them within the platforms they already use. An e-commerce site offers buy-now-pay-later at checkout. A ride-sharing app provides instant insurance coverage. A software platform extends working capital loans to its business customers. The financial product becomes invisible, embedded into the customer journey rather than existing as a separate experience.

Why Embedded Finance Is Growing So Quickly

The growth of embedded finance is driven by three converging trends. First, the infrastructure that enables non-financial companies to offer financial products has matured significantly. Banking-as-a-service providers like Unit, Synapse, and Treasury Prime offer APIs that allow any company to embed accounts, cards, payments, and lending into their platforms. What once required a banking licence and years of development can now be implemented in weeks.

Second, non-financial companies have recognised that financial services represent a significant revenue opportunity. When a software company offers lending to its customers, it captures revenue that would otherwise go to a bank. When an e-commerce platform offers payment plans, it increases conversion rates and average order values. Financial services become a growth driver for the core business.

Third, consumers prefer contextual financial experiences. Research from McKinsey indicates that customers are significantly more likely to use a financial product when it is offered at the point of need rather than as a separate interaction. A customer shopping online is more likely to accept a payment plan offered during checkout than to separately apply for a personal loan from a bank.

Where Embedded Finance Is Taking Hold

Payments was the first financial product to be widely embedded. Companies like Stripe and Square enabled any website or app to accept payments without building payment infrastructure from scratch. This was the original embedded finance use case, and it remains the largest by transaction volume.

Lending has become the second major embedded finance category. Buy-now-pay-later services from companies like Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay demonstrated that point-of-sale lending could generate significant volume. The model has since expanded beyond consumer purchases to include business lending embedded in accounting software, payroll advances embedded in workforce management platforms, and invoice financing embedded in procurement systems.

Insurance is growing rapidly as an embedded product. Travel insurance offered during flight booking, device protection offered during electronics purchases, and shipping insurance offered during e-commerce checkout are all examples. These contextual insurance products often have higher attachment rates than standalone insurance policies because they are offered at the exact moment when the customer perceives the need.

Banking products, including deposit accounts and debit cards, are the newest embedded finance category. Companies like Shopify, Uber, and DoorDash offer branded banking products to their sellers and drivers. These accounts are powered by banking-as-a-service providers but marketed under the platform’s brand. The platform earns interchange revenue and deposits while strengthening its relationship with its users.

The Economics of Embedded Finance

Embedded finance is attractive because it improves economics for all participants. The platform company earns financial services revenue with minimal incremental cost. The financial services provider gains distribution without customer acquisition expense. The consumer gets convenient access to financial products without additional friction.

Bain & Company estimates that embedded finance could generate over $230 billion in revenue for platforms by 2030, up from roughly $43 billion in 2021. The revenue comes from interchange fees on embedded payments, interest income on embedded lending, premiums on embedded insurance, and fees on embedded banking services.

The margin structure is particularly attractive for platforms. Because financial products are offered to an existing customer base at the point of need, customer acquisition costs are near zero. The platform already has the customer relationship and the context to make relevant financial product offers. This zero-cost distribution gives embedded finance providers a structural advantage over standalone financial services companies.

Challenges and Risks

The rapid growth of embedded finance raises important questions about regulation, risk management, and consumer protection. When a non-financial company offers lending or banking products, who is responsible for regulatory compliance? Who manages credit risk? Who handles customer complaints? The answers are often unclear, and regulators are still developing frameworks to address these questions.

Consumer protection is a particular concern. Embedded lending products, especially buy-now-pay-later services, have been criticised for encouraging excessive borrowing. When credit is offered seamlessly at the point of purchase, consumers may take on debt they cannot afford to repay. Regulators in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the European Union have introduced or proposed regulations specifically targeting these products.

Technology risk is another consideration. Embedded finance creates complex technology supply chains where multiple companies are involved in delivering a single financial product. A failure at any point in the chain can disrupt the customer experience or create compliance issues. Managing these dependencies requires sophisticated technology oversight that many platforms are still developing.

The Road to $7 Trillion

The $7 trillion forecast reflects embedded finance becoming a standard feature of digital commerce and business operations. As banking-as-a-service infrastructure continues to improve, more companies will embed financial products. As consumers become accustomed to contextual financial services, demand will increase. The result is a fundamental redistribution of financial services activity from standalone institutions to embedded platforms that reach customers where they already are.