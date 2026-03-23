How Fintech Is Expanding Financial Access for Over 1.7 Billion Unbanked Adults

The Scale of Global Financial Exclusion

Across every continent, roughly 1.7 billion adults remain outside the formal banking system. They have no savings account, no access to credit, and no straightforward way to send or receive money through official channels. For decades, this reality persisted because traditional banks found it unprofitable to serve low-income populations in remote or underserved regions. Branch infrastructure costs too much, identity verification requirements are too rigid, and transaction volumes in these communities rarely justify the overhead.

But the landscape is shifting. Fintech companies, armed with mobile technology and creative business models, are reaching people that legacy institutions never could. According to the World Bank’s Global Findex Database, account ownership in developing economies has risen substantially over the past decade, driven largely by mobile money services and digital financial platforms.

Mobile Money as the Gateway to Financial Participation

In Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile money has fundamentally altered the financial landscape. Services like M-Pesa in Kenya demonstrated that people without bank accounts could still participate in the financial system through their phones. Today, the model has spread to dozens of countries, and the GSMA State of the Industry Report indicates there are now over 1.75 billion registered mobile money accounts worldwide, processing more than $1 trillion in annual transaction value.

What makes mobile money effective where banks struggled is simplicity. A person needs only a basic mobile phone and a registered SIM card to open an account. There are no minimum balance requirements, no credit checks, and no branch visits. Agents in local shops handle cash-in and cash-out transactions, creating a network that reaches even the most rural communities. This agent-based model has proven more scalable and cost-effective than building physical bank branches.

Digital Identity Solutions Breaking Down Barriers

One of the biggest obstacles to financial inclusion has always been identity verification. Many unbanked adults lack government-issued identification documents, which traditional banks require for account opening under know-your-customer regulations. Fintech companies are addressing this through alternative identity verification methods that rely on biometric data, phone usage patterns, and digital footprints rather than paper documents.

India’s Aadhaar system represents one of the most ambitious approaches, providing over 1.3 billion people with a unique digital identity linked to biometric data. This infrastructure has enabled the creation of Jan Dhan accounts, which brought hundreds of millions of previously unbanked Indians into the formal financial system. Fintech platforms built on top of this identity layer now offer savings, insurance, credit, and investment products to populations that banks considered unreachable just a decade ago.

Microlending Platforms and Credit Access

Access to credit has historically been restricted to those with formal employment records and collateral. For smallholder farmers, street vendors, and gig workers in developing economies, obtaining a loan from a traditional bank was practically impossible. Fintech lending platforms are changing this by using alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness.

Companies like Branch and Tala analyze smartphone data, including app usage patterns, social connections, and transaction history, to make lending decisions in minutes rather than weeks. Research from the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) shows that these digital lending models have extended credit to millions of first-time borrowers across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

The amounts are often small, ranging from $10 to a few hundred dollars, but they can be transformative. A farmer might use a microloan to purchase better seeds before planting season. A market vendor might borrow enough to buy inventory in bulk at lower prices. These small financial interventions can meaningfully improve household income over time.

Cross-Border Remittances Getting Cheaper

Remittances represent a lifeline for millions of families in developing countries. The World Bank estimates that global remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached approximately $656 billion in recent years. However, the cost of sending money across borders has traditionally been steep, averaging around 6% of the amount sent through conventional channels like Western Union or bank wire transfers.

Fintech companies such as Wise, Remitly, and WorldRemit have significantly reduced these costs by building digital-first transfer platforms that bypass traditional correspondent banking networks. Some corridors now see transfer costs below 3%, and blockchain-based solutions promise to push costs even lower. For families depending on remittances to cover basic needs like food, school fees, and healthcare, even a small percentage reduction in fees translates into meaningful savings.

Savings and Insurance Products Reaching New Populations

Beyond payments and lending, fintech platforms are extending savings and insurance products to populations previously deemed too risky or too small for traditional financial institutions. Micro-insurance products, for instance, allow farmers in East Africa to protect their crops against drought for premiums as low as a few dollars per season. These products use satellite weather data and mobile payment infrastructure to automate both enrollment and claims processing.

Similarly, digital savings platforms encourage financial resilience among low-income populations by offering goal-based savings features, round-up tools, and group savings mechanisms that mirror traditional community savings practices. By meeting people where they are culturally and technologically, these platforms achieve adoption rates that conventional products never managed.

Regulatory Sandboxes Fostering Innovation

Governments and regulators have recognized that rigid financial regulations can inadvertently exclude the very populations they aim to protect. In response, many countries have established regulatory sandboxes that allow fintech companies to test innovative financial products under relaxed requirements. Countries like Kenya, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Brazil have created frameworks that enable experimentation while maintaining consumer protection standards.

According to analysis by the Bank for International Settlements, these sandbox environments have accelerated the development of financial inclusion solutions by reducing the time and cost of regulatory compliance for early-stage fintech companies. The result is faster deployment of products designed specifically for underserved populations.

Challenges That Remain

Despite impressive progress, significant challenges persist. Digital literacy remains low in many communities where financial exclusion is most severe. Smartphone penetration, while growing, has not yet reached universal levels in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Network connectivity is unreliable in rural areas, and electricity access remains inconsistent in some of the most underserved communities.

There are also concerns about consumer protection. Rapid expansion of digital lending has led to cases of over-indebtedness, aggressive collection practices, and insufficient transparency around loan terms. Regulators are working to balance the need for innovation with adequate safeguards, but the pace of fintech growth sometimes outstrips regulatory capacity.

The Path Forward for Financial Inclusion

The trajectory is encouraging. As mobile phone adoption continues to rise, internet connectivity expands, and fintech business models mature, the number of unbanked adults is likely to continue declining. Partnerships between fintech companies, mobile network operators, governments, and development organizations are creating ecosystems that make financial services accessible at lower cost and greater convenience than ever before.

The 1.7 billion figure that defines today’s unbanked population is not static. It has already fallen substantially from earlier estimates, and the tools to reduce it further are improving every year. What fintech has demonstrated, perhaps more convincingly than any previous approach to financial inclusion, is that reaching the unbanked is not just a development goal but a viable and growing business opportunity.