Why Fintech Ecosystems Are Expanding Worldwide

The number of active fintech ecosystems — defined as metropolitan areas with at least 50 fintech companies, active VC investment, and supportive regulatory infrastructure — reached 95 globally in 2024, up from 48 in 2019, according to Startup Genome. The doubling of ecosystem count in five years reflects a global phenomenon: fintech innovation is decentralising from its historical centres (San Francisco, London, Singapore) to emerging hubs across every continent, driven by local market needs, regulatory innovation, and growing pools of local talent and capital.

What Drives Fintech Ecosystem Formation

Fintech ecosystems form when four conditions converge: a large underserved financial services market, a pool of technical and financial services talent, access to venture capital, and a regulatory environment that permits innovation. According to McKinsey, the single strongest predictor of ecosystem emergence is the size of the unmet financial need — the gap between the financial services that a population needs and the services currently available.

This explains why the fastest-growing fintech ecosystems are in emerging markets. Lagos (Nigeria), São Paulo (Brazil), Bangalore (India), Jakarta (Indonesia), and Nairobi (Kenya) have all developed vibrant fintech ecosystems in the past five years. Each city sits at the centre of a market with hundreds of millions of underserved consumers and businesses. The gap between financial need and financial access creates demand that attracts entrepreneurs, and the entrepreneurs attract investors.

Regulatory innovation accelerates ecosystem growth. The UK’s FCA regulatory sandbox, launched in 2016, helped London’s fintech ecosystem grow from 800 companies to over 2,500. Brazil’s Central Bank launched Pix (instant payments) and open banking mandates that catalysed the creation of hundreds of fintech startups. Singapore’s MAS regulatory framework attracted regional headquarters from fintech companies across Asia. According to Boston Consulting Group, cities with dedicated fintech regulatory frameworks grow their ecosystems 2x faster than those without.

The Network Effects of Ecosystem Growth

Fintech ecosystems exhibit strong network effects. As more companies form in an ecosystem, the talent pool deepens (employees move between companies, bringing expertise), the investor community grows (local success stories attract more capital), the support infrastructure develops (specialised law firms, accountants, and service providers), and the regulatory environment matures (regulators gain experience working with fintech companies).

According to Forrester Research, fintech companies located in top-tier ecosystems raise 40% more capital, grow 25% faster, and survive 30% longer than equivalent companies in developing ecosystems. The advantages come from access to experienced talent, proximity to investors, and the knowledge spillovers that occur when hundreds of companies in the same sector operate in close proximity.

For digital banking companies, ecosystem location influences not just operational success but regulatory relationships. Being located in a recognised fintech hub provides credibility with regulators, access to industry associations, and proximity to potential bank partners who are also drawn to ecosystem centres.

The Global Ecosystem Landscape

The current ecosystem landscape is stratified into three tiers, according to Startup Genome. Tier 1 ecosystems (San Francisco, London, Singapore, New York, São Paulo) have mature infrastructure, deep talent pools, and over $5 billion in cumulative fintech investment. Tier 2 ecosystems (Berlin, Stockholm, Mumbai, Lagos, Jakarta, Tel Aviv) are growing rapidly with $1-5 billion in cumulative investment. Tier 3 ecosystems (Nairobi, Mexico City, Dubai, Seoul, Sydney) are emerging with strong growth trajectories.

According to industry projections, the number of active fintech ecosystems will exceed 150 by 2028 as more cities develop the critical mass of companies, talent, and capital needed to sustain self-reinforcing growth. The expansion means that fintech innovation will increasingly reflect diverse market needs and regulatory approaches — creating a richer, more varied global fintech landscape.

For venture investors, the expansion of fintech ecosystems creates opportunities to invest in high-growth companies outside traditional centres, often at lower valuations. Investors with the expertise to evaluate opportunities across multiple ecosystems capture a broader opportunity set and benefit from the diversification that global exposure provides.