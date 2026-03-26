Why Investors Are Focusing on Fintech Platforms

Fintech platform companies — those that provide infrastructure or services used by other businesses — attracted 58% of all fintech venture capital in 2024, according to CB Insights’ Q4 2024 venture report. This concentration reflects a shift in investor preferences away from consumer-facing fintech apps toward the companies that power financial services behind the scenes. With over 30,000 fintech companies competing for customers, the platforms that enable those companies have become the preferred investment targets.

What Makes Platform Business Models Attractive

Platform companies generate revenue every time a customer of their customer completes a transaction. Stripe earns a fee when any business using its payment processing handles a sale. Plaid charges when any app connects to a bank account through its API. This model means platform revenue scales with the entire fintech ecosystem, not just with direct customer acquisition.

According to McKinsey’s 2024 fintech report, platform fintech companies had median gross margins of 65-75%, compared to 35-50% for direct-to-consumer fintech companies. The margin difference reflects lower customer acquisition costs and higher switching costs. Once a business integrates a fintech platform into its operations, switching requires significant engineering effort.

Revenue predictability also favours platforms. A payments infrastructure company with 10,000 business customers has highly predictable monthly revenue because aggregate transaction volumes are stable even if individual customers fluctuate. Consumer fintech apps face churn rates of 30-40% annually, making revenue forecasting difficult.

The Infrastructure Layer Is Where Value Concentrates

Financial services have always been infrastructure-heavy. Banks, card networks, and clearinghouses have operated as infrastructure providers for decades. Fintech platforms are building the next generation of this infrastructure — cloud-native, API-first, and designed for the digital economy.

Global fintech revenue is projected to grow at 23% CAGR through 2030, and infrastructure platforms will capture a disproportionate share. Bain & Company’s 2025 report estimated that infrastructure and platform fintech will account for 45% of total fintech revenue by 2028, up from 31% in 2023.

The reason is compounding network effects. Every new customer that joins a platform increases the platform’s value for existing customers. A banking-as-a-service platform with 500 fintech clients can negotiate better rates with partner banks than one with 50 clients. Those better rates attract more clients, creating a virtuous cycle that makes established platforms increasingly difficult to displace.

Why Investors Prefer B2B Fintech Over B2C

Consumer fintech companies face acquisition costs that have risen steadily since 2020. According to Statista’s fintech industry data, the average customer acquisition cost for consumer fintech apps reached $45 in 2024, up from $28 in 2020. Meanwhile, B2B fintech platforms acquire customers through sales teams and partnerships at costs that scale more efficiently.

B2B fintech also benefits from longer customer lifetimes. Fintech venture investors have observed that B2B platform customers typically stay for five to seven years, compared to 18-24 months for consumer app users. The lifetime value differential is enormous and directly affects company valuations.

Regulatory risk is also lower for many B2B platforms. A company that provides compliance software to banks faces less direct regulatory scrutiny than one that holds customer deposits. This reduced risk profile makes B2B platforms easier for investors to underwrite.

Key Platform Categories Attracting Capital

Four platform categories received the most investor attention in 2024 and early 2025. Banking-as-a-service platforms that enable any company to embed financial products attracted $4.2B in funding. Payment infrastructure companies that process transactions across borders raised $6.1B. Compliance and regtech platforms that automate regulatory requirements raised $2.8B. And data infrastructure platforms that connect financial institutions raised $3.5B.

According to PitchBook’s Q4 2024 data, these four categories collectively represented over 60% of all fintech funding. The concentration shows where investors see the most durable competitive advantages and the largest addressable markets.

Digital banking’s expansion to over 3.6 billion projected customers by 2028 creates massive demand for the infrastructure platforms that power those banking services. Every new digital bank, neobank, and embedded finance product needs payment processing, compliance tools, and data connectivity. The platform providers that supply these capabilities are positioned to grow with the entire industry.

Risks Investors Are Watching

Platform investments carry specific risks. Concentration risk is significant — if a platform’s largest customer represents more than 15% of revenue, the loss of that customer could materially affect the business. Regulatory risk exists at the platform level too, as governments increasingly scrutinise the companies that power financial services infrastructure.

According to BCG’s 2024 analysis, platform fintech companies also face technology risk. The shift to AI-native financial infrastructure could disrupt existing platforms the same way cloud-native platforms disrupted legacy banking technology. Investors are evaluating whether current platform leaders can adapt to AI-driven architectures or whether new entrants will leapfrog them.

Fintech platform companies represent the most capital-efficient segment of the fintech industry. Their combination of high margins, predictable revenue, and network effects explains why investors are concentrating capital in this category. The platform layer is where fintech’s long-term value is being built.