Why Fintech Is Driving Banking Evolution

Banking Is Evolving Faster Than at Any Point in Its History

The banking industry has changed more since 2015 than in the previous 50 years combined. Fintech companies are the primary catalyst. They have introduced cloud-native infrastructure, real-time payments, AI-driven decision making, and mobile-first customer experiences that have forced the entire industry to evolve. According to Boston Consulting Group, fintech-driven innovations now influence more than 60% of new banking product development globally.

This evolution is not a temporary disruption — it is a permanent structural shift. McKinsey’s 2025 Global Banking Review projects that fintech companies will directly or indirectly control 30% of global banking revenue by 2030, up from 12% in 2024. The banks that evolve alongside fintech are growing. Those that resist are shrinking. The trajectory toward 3.6 billion digital banking customers makes this evolution inevitable.

From Products to Platforms

Traditional banks built their businesses around products — savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, business loans. Fintech is driving a shift from products to platforms. Modern banking platforms offer modular services that can be combined, customised, and distributed through any channel. A bank with a strong platform can power financial services inside ride-sharing apps, e-commerce sites, and accounting software, reaching customers who never interact with the bank directly.

Stripe Treasury, Goldman Sachs’ Transaction Banking, and BBVA’s Open Platform are examples of this evolution. These platforms generate revenue from technology and infrastructure rather than just from interest margins and fees. Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually demonstrates that this platform model is commercially viable and increasingly preferred by both banks and their customers.

From Periodic to Real-Time

Legacy banking operates in batches — transactions processed overnight, statements generated monthly, risk calculated quarterly. Fintech has pushed banking toward real-time operations. Payments settle instantly. Balances update with every transaction. Fraud detection runs continuously. Credit decisions are made in seconds rather than days.

India’s UPI system processed 12 billion transactions in a single month in 2024, all in real time. Brazil’s Pix handled 42 billion transactions for the year. In the UK, the Faster Payments system processes the majority of all electronic transfers in under two minutes. These real-time payment rails — built and operated largely by fintech infrastructure providers — are replacing the batch-processing systems that defined banking for decades.

From One-Size-Fits-All to Personalised

Traditional banks offered the same products to broad customer segments — one savings rate for everyone, one credit card product per tier, standardised loan terms. Fintech is enabling hyper-personalisation, where products and pricing are tailored to individual customers based on their transaction history, financial behaviour, and stated preferences.

Accenture data shows that banks using AI-driven personalisation achieve 20% higher product adoption rates and 15% lower customer churn. The technology required for this level of personalisation — real-time data processing, machine learning models, and dynamic product configuration — comes predominantly from fintech providers. Banks that integrate these capabilities evolve from mass-market product sellers into personalised financial advisors.

From Closed to Open

Banking used to be a closed industry where each bank operated its own proprietary systems with minimal interoperability. Open banking regulations and fintech APIs have opened the industry. The UK’s Open Banking ecosystem includes 370 regulated providers. The EU’s PSD2 framework has enabled thousands of third-party financial applications. Brazil, Australia, India, and Saudi Arabia have implemented similar open frameworks.

This openness enables competition and innovation. Fintech companies can build products on top of banking infrastructure without becoming banks themselves. Customers can access services from multiple providers through a single app. Data flows between institutions with customer consent, enabling better credit decisions, more accurate financial planning, and lower switching costs. Fintech venture investment has accelerated this opening, funding the APIs, data platforms, and integration tools that make open banking work. The evolution from closed to open banking is perhaps the most fundamental change fintech has driven — and it is still in its early stages.