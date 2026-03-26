The Expansion of Neobank Services Globally

Neobanks Are Moving Beyond Core Banking Into Full Financial Ecosystems

Neobanks now operate in more than 100 countries and serve an estimated 850 million accounts worldwide, according to Statista’s 2025 Global Neobank Report. What started as simple current account providers offering fee-free banking and slick mobile apps has evolved into a global industry providing lending, insurance, investment, cryptocurrency trading, and business banking. The expansion is driven by customer demand, technology scalability, and a regulatory environment that increasingly supports digital-only banking licences.

Simon-Kucher & Partners found that neobank customers now use an average of 3.2 financial products per institution, up from 1.4 in 2020. That growth in product usage per customer is the main reason neobank revenue per user has more than doubled in most markets. Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and neobanks are capturing a disproportionate share of that growth.

Regional Expansion Patterns

In Europe, Revolut now holds banking licences in the UK, EU, and several additional markets. It serves more than 40 million customers across 38 countries and offers products ranging from stock trading to airport lounge access. N26 operates across 24 European markets from a single German banking licence. Monzo and Starling have focused on deep market penetration in the UK before expanding internationally.

Latin America has produced some of the world’s largest neobanks. Nubank serves 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers credit cards, personal loans, insurance, and investment products. In Argentina, Uala has passed 8 million users. In Mexico, Stori focuses on credit card products for underbanked consumers, using alternative data for credit decisions. These platforms thrive because traditional banking infrastructure in the region leaves large segments of the population underserved.

Asia-Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region

Digital bank licences issued by regulators in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong have created a wave of new neobank launches in Asia-Pacific. In South Korea, KakaoBank — linked to the KakaoTalk messaging platform — serves more than 23 million customers, roughly 45% of the adult population. In Japan, PayPay Bank leverages the PayPay mobile payment network of 60 million users to cross-sell banking products.

Southeast Asia is particularly active. GXS Bank (backed by Grab and Singtel) launched in Singapore in 2023 and is expanding across the region. In the Philippines, Tonik and Maya (formerly PayMaya) together serve more than 30 million customers. McKinsey projects that Southeast Asian neobanks will collectively serve 200 million customers by 2028, driven by high smartphone penetration and large unbanked populations.

Africa’s Mobile-First Approach

African neobanks have adopted a mobile-first approach that reflects the continent’s technology landscape. In South Africa, TymeBank passed 9 million customers in 2025, making it the fastest-growing bank in the country. Its model combines digital accounts with physical kiosks in Pick n Pay retail stores, bridging the gap between digital and physical access. In Nigeria, Kuda, FairMoney, and Carbon collectively serve millions of customers with products designed for smartphone-first users.

Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually is reflected in African neobank growth rates. The continent has more than 200 fintech startups focused on banking and payments, according to Disrupt Africa, and cross-border expansion is accelerating as regulatory harmonisation improves through frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Business Model Evolution

Early neobanks relied primarily on interchange revenue from card transactions and interest income on deposits. The current generation has diversified significantly. Revolut generates revenue from premium subscriptions (8 million paying subscribers), foreign exchange fees, stock trading commissions, and business banking. Monzo launched Monzo Plus and Monzo Premium subscription tiers and expanded into lending.

Fintech venture investment funded the initial growth phase. Now, profitability is becoming the benchmark. Monzo reported its first annual profit in 2024. Starling has been profitable since 2022. Nubank earned $1.6 billion in net income in 2024. The neobank model is proving that it works not just for customer acquisition but for sustainable financial performance across diverse global markets.