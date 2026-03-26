A New Architecture Is Replacing the Systems Banks Have Used for Decades

The next generation of banking platforms is defined by four characteristics: cloud-native infrastructure, API-first design, real-time processing, and embedded AI. These platforms are replacing the mainframe-based systems that have powered banking since the 1970s. According to Celent’s 2025 Banking Technology Review, 45% of banks globally have either selected or begun implementing next-generation core platforms, up from 15% in 2020.

The urgency is driven by customer expectations and competitive pressure. Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and they expect real-time services, personalised offers, and seamless mobile experiences that legacy platforms cannot deliver. Banks running on older systems face a choice: modernise or lose market share to competitors that already have.

Cloud-Native Core Banking

The most significant shift is from on-premise mainframes to cloud-native core banking systems. Companies like Thought Machine, 10x Banking, Mambu, and Finxact have built platforms that run entirely on public cloud infrastructure. Thought Machine’s Vault platform, for instance, uses smart contracts to define every banking product — accounts, loans, cards — as configurable code rather than hardwired logic.

McKinsey data shows that cloud-native cores process transactions 100x faster than mainframe systems and cost 40 to 60% less to operate annually. Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, and SEB are among the major banks that have selected cloud-native platforms for their core banking transformation. These migrations typically take three to five years but produce permanent operational advantages once complete.

Composable Banking Architecture

Next-generation platforms are built on composable architecture — modular components that can be assembled, rearranged, and replaced independently. Instead of a single monolithic system handling everything from account management to payments to lending, composable platforms use specialised services for each function. A bank might use Thought Machine for core accounts, Marqeta for card issuance, Plaid for data aggregation, and Zest AI for credit decisions.

This composability gives banks the flexibility to adopt best-in-class technology for each function rather than accepting the compromises inherent in a single vendor’s all-in-one solution. Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually reflects the market’s preference for this specialised, composable approach over bundled legacy solutions.

Embedded Intelligence

Next-generation banking platforms have AI and machine learning built into their core operations rather than bolted on as separate systems. Real-time fraud detection, dynamic pricing, personalised product recommendations, and automated compliance checks run continuously as part of transaction processing. Every interaction with the bank generates data that feeds back into the intelligence layer.

Accenture estimates that banks with embedded AI in their core platforms generate 20% more revenue per customer and experience 50% fewer fraud losses than banks running AI as a separate overlay. The difference is latency — embedded AI makes decisions in milliseconds during transaction processing, while overlay systems analyse data after the fact. Companies like Featurespace and Feedzai provide AI engines that integrate directly into next-generation core platforms.

Open and Programmable

Next-generation platforms are designed to be open and programmable. Their APIs allow third-party developers to build products and services on top of banking infrastructure. This openness creates ecosystem effects — the more developers build on a banking platform, the more valuable it becomes. The UK’s Open Banking ecosystem, with 370 regulated providers and 7 million users, demonstrates the demand for programmable banking infrastructure.

Programmability also means that banks can create highly customised products without writing code from scratch. Thought Machine’s smart contracts, for example, allow product managers to define loan terms, fee structures, and interest calculations through configuration rather than custom development. A new savings product that would take six months to build on a legacy system can be configured and launched in weeks on a next-generation platform.

The Transition Timeline

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, and a significant portion of that investment has gone to companies building next-generation banking platforms. Celent projects that by 2030, more than 70% of banks globally will have completed or begun core platform modernisation. The remaining 30% will face an increasingly difficult competitive position as the performance gap between modern and legacy platforms widens every year.