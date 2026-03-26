The Growth of Embedded Finance Across Industries

Embedded finance — financial services integrated directly into non-financial platforms and applications — generated $92 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $228 billion by 2028, according to Boston Consulting Group. The growth rate of 25% annually makes embedded finance one of the fastest-expanding categories in financial technology, driven by the recognition that financial services are most valuable when they appear at the exact moment a customer needs them — not in a separate banking app or on a different website.

How Embedded Finance Works

Embedded finance removes the separation between commercial activity and financial services. When Shopify offers merchants instant capital based on their sales data, that is embedded lending. When Uber allows drivers to access their earnings instantly after each trip, that is embedded payments. When a car manufacturer offers insurance at the point of vehicle purchase through its app, that is embedded insurance. In each case, the financial product is accessed within the platform the customer already uses, eliminating the need to visit a bank or apply separately.

The infrastructure enabling embedded finance comes from Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers and API-based fintech platforms. Companies like fintech startups Marqeta, Galileo, Unit, and Treasury Prime provide the APIs and regulatory infrastructure that allow non-financial companies to offer banking, lending, and payment products without obtaining their own banking licenses. According to McKinsey, the BaaS infrastructure market reached $12 billion in revenue in 2024.

Industry Adoption Patterns

E-commerce has the highest embedded finance penetration. According to Forrester Research, 62% of major e-commerce platforms now offer at least one embedded financial product — buy-now-pay-later, merchant lending, or instant payouts. Shopify Capital has originated over $5 billion in merchant loans since launch, using sales data from its platform to underwrite credit decisions in real time.

Software platforms are the second-largest adopters. Vertical SaaS companies — software serving specific industries like restaurants, healthcare, construction, or logistics — are embedding payments, lending, and insurance into their platforms. According to Bain & Company, embedded finance adds 2-5x to the revenue potential of vertical SaaS platforms because financial products generate recurring revenue from transaction volume rather than just subscription fees.

Automotive, travel, and healthcare are emerging adoption categories. Car manufacturers are embedding insurance, financing, and maintenance payment plans directly into vehicle purchase and ownership experiences. Travel platforms are embedding insurance, currency exchange, and payment plans into booking flows. Healthcare platforms are embedding patient financing and insurance verification into appointment scheduling. According to industry analysts, these emerging categories will account for 35% of embedded finance revenue by 2028.

Why Embedded Finance Is Growing

Three forces drive embedded finance growth. First, consumer preference: 74% of consumers prefer to access financial services within the platforms they already use rather than switching to a separate banking app, according to a 2025 Accenture survey. Second, platform economics: embedded finance transforms platforms from single-revenue-stream businesses into multi-revenue-stream ecosystems. Third, technology maturity: BaaS APIs have reached the reliability and compliance standards required for regulated financial products.

For digital banking platforms, embedded finance represents both an opportunity and a competitive threat. Banks that provide BaaS infrastructure can capture embedded finance revenue without acquiring end customers. Banks that fail to participate risk losing customer relationships to non-financial platforms that embed banking services directly into their user experience.

For venture investors, embedded finance companies raised $8.4 billion in 2024, making it the third-largest fintech investment category behind AI and payments. The investment thesis is straightforward: embedded finance captures a percentage of commercial transaction volume across every industry, creating revenue streams that scale with the growth of digital commerce itself.