How Embedded Finance Is Changing Business Models

Companies that integrate embedded financial services into their platforms see average revenue-per-user increases of 2-5x, according to a 2025 Bain & Company analysis of 200 platforms across e-commerce, SaaS, and marketplace categories. The revenue multiplier makes embedded finance the single most effective business model expansion strategy available to platform companies today. It transforms software companies into financial intermediaries, marketplaces into lending platforms, and e-commerce sites into payment networks — all without requiring a banking license or building financial infrastructure from scratch.

From Software Revenue to Financial Revenue

The traditional SaaS business model generates revenue from subscription fees, typically $50-500 per user per month depending on the product category. Embedded finance adds transaction-based revenue that scales with the customer’s business volume. A restaurant management platform charging $200 per month in subscription fees can add $500-1,000 per month in payment processing revenue by embedding card acceptance into its point-of-sale system. A logistics platform can add lending revenue by offering working capital loans to its freight carriers based on receivables data the platform already holds.

According to McKinsey, embedded payments alone generated $58 billion in revenue for non-financial platforms in 2024. Embedded lending added $18 billion. Embedded insurance added $8 billion. The combined $84 billion represents revenue that did not exist a decade ago — it was created entirely by the integration of financial services into commercial platforms. Fintech infrastructure companies that enable this integration capture 15-30% of the embedded finance revenue as their share.

How Platform Data Enables Financial Products

The reason embedded finance works is data. A platform that processes a merchant’s transactions knows that merchant’s revenue, seasonality, growth trajectory, and customer patterns — information that a bank would need months of due diligence to gather. This data advantage enables faster, cheaper, and more accurate financial product delivery.

Shopify Capital, which has originated over $5 billion in merchant loans, makes lending decisions based on real-time sales data from its platform. Approval takes minutes. Repayment is automatic, deducted as a percentage of daily sales. Default rates are lower than traditional small business lending because the underwriting model uses superior data. According to Forrester Research, platform-based lenders using transaction data report default rates 30-40% lower than traditional lenders serving the same merchant segments.

The data advantage extends to insurance. An automotive platform that monitors vehicle telematics data can offer personalised insurance with premiums that reflect actual driving behaviour. A health platform that tracks patient engagement can offer coverage based on demonstrated health behaviours. A fintech startup providing BaaS infrastructure to these platforms enables the data-to-product pipeline without requiring the platform to become a regulated financial institution.

The Impact on Traditional Financial Institutions

Embedded finance is redistributing financial services revenue from banks to platforms. According to Accenture, traditional banks will lose an estimated $60 billion in annual revenue to embedded finance by 2028 — not because customers stop using financial products, but because they access those products through non-bank platforms instead. The customer relationship shifts from the bank to the platform, with the bank reduced to a regulated infrastructure provider operating in the background.

Some banks are responding by becoming BaaS providers themselves, supplying the regulated infrastructure that platforms need. Goldman Sachs’ partnership with Apple (Apple Card and Apple Savings) demonstrated the model: Goldman provides the banking license, balance sheet, and regulatory compliance; Apple provides the customer relationship and distribution. According to industry data, BaaS revenue at participating banks grew 45% in 2024.

For venture investors, the business model transformation created by embedded finance represents a large and growing opportunity. Every platform company is a potential financial services distributor. Every industry vertical has embedded finance potential. The companies that provide the infrastructure — APIs, compliance, banking rails — to connect platforms to financial products will capture a share of every transaction that flows through the system.