How Fintech Companies Build Authority Through Media

Media presence is the fastest path to industry authority for fintech companies. According to CB Insights’ 2024 authority attribution study, 56% of fintech companies that achieved top-three authority status in their segments credited media presence as the primary driver, ahead of product innovation (23%), customer scale (14%), and conference presence (7%). For companies in a market of over 30,000 competitors, media is the channel that scales authority building most efficiently.

Why Media Builds Authority Faster Than Other Channels

Media coverage carries third-party endorsement. When a journalist writes about a fintech company or quotes its leader, the publication’s editorial standards serve as implicit validation. According to McKinsey’s 2024 trust attribution research, third-party media coverage built authority 2.4x faster than self-published content because readers apply a higher trust threshold to information that has passed through an editorial process.

Media reach also exceeds what any company can achieve through owned channels. A published article in a major fintech publication reaches 50,000-200,000 readers. A company blog post typically reaches 500-5,000 readers. The scale difference means that one media placement can generate more awareness than months of self-publishing.

Global fintech revenue growth has increased media coverage of the sector. More journalists cover fintech today than five years ago, creating more opportunities for companies to earn coverage. The expanded media landscape means that quality companies can find coverage opportunities even if they aren’t yet large enough for top-tier publications.

Types of Media Coverage That Build Authority

Three types of media coverage contribute most to authority building. Expert commentary — where a leader is quoted as a market authority on industry developments — builds expertise perception. Feature profiles — where a publication tells the company’s story in depth — build credibility and awareness. Research citations — where the company’s published data is referenced by other outlets — build institutional authority.

According to Bain & Company’s 2025 media impact study, expert commentary generated the highest authority-building ROI per placement because it could be earned frequently (journalists constantly need expert sources) and directly associated the company’s leaders with specific expertise areas.

Feature profiles were most valuable for brand awareness because they told the company’s story comprehensively. However, they occurred less frequently — typically once or twice per year for growth-stage companies. Fintech venture funding announcements often triggered feature coverage, making fundraising rounds dual-purpose events that generated both capital and media visibility.

Building Media Relationships Systematically

According to PitchBook’s media relationship analysis, fintech companies with active relationships with five or more journalists generated 6x more organic coverage than those with no established media relationships. The relationships are built by being a reliable, responsive source who provides accurate information and informed perspectives on deadline.

The most effective approach is to identify five to seven journalists who cover the company’s specific segment and build relationships with each. This means responding to journalist queries promptly, providing background briefings without requiring attribution, and sharing relevant data when it is genuinely newsworthy. Over time, these journalists begin reaching out proactively when they need expert commentary on relevant topics.

Digital banking’s rapid evolution generates constant news flow that journalists need expert help interpreting. Fintech leaders who position themselves as available and knowledgeable sources benefit from ongoing coverage driven by market developments rather than company-specific news.

Leveraging Media for Sales and Fundraising

Media coverage provides sales and fundraising collateral that self-produced content cannot match. According to BCG’s 2024 sales effectiveness research, enterprise sales teams that included third-party media coverage in their prospect communications had 30% higher response rates than those using only company-produced materials.

For fundraising, media coverage creates a “warm market” effect. According to Statista’s investor behaviour data, 62% of fintech venture investors said they were more likely to take a first meeting with a company they had read about in media coverage. The coverage provides enough context for investors to assess initial interest without requiring a cold pitch to generate awareness.

The combination of authority, sales support, and fundraising acceleration makes media investment among the highest-ROI activities for fintech companies. Companies that build systematic media programmes create compounding advantages across every business function.

Measuring Media Authority Impact

Authority should be measured through outcomes, not just media metrics. The most meaningful measurements are: how often the company appears on enterprise shortlists (authority drives inclusion), how quickly prospects convert (authority reduces trust-building time), and how frequently the company is referenced by industry peers (authority creates citation networks).

According to McKinsey, fintech companies that tracked authority outcomes alongside media metrics made more effective media investments because they could identify which types of coverage generated the most business impact, rather than optimising for volume alone.

Media is the highest-leverage authority-building channel for fintech companies. It provides third-party validation, audience scale, and persistent visibility that self-published content and direct marketing cannot replicate. Companies that build systematic media programmes create authority positions that drive sustainable competitive advantage.