Why Digital Payments Are Expanding Globally

Digital payment transactions surpassed 1.3 trillion globally in 2024, a 22% increase from the prior year, according to Capgemini’s World Payments Report. The growth is not concentrated in a few markets — digital payment adoption is accelerating across every inhabited continent, driven by smartphone proliferation, government-backed real-time payment infrastructure, and consumer preference shifts that the pandemic initiated and post-pandemic commerce habits have reinforced.

Regional Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific remains the largest digital payment market, accounting for 52% of global transaction volume. India’s UPI system alone processed 172 billion transactions in 2024, making it the world’s most active real-time payment system. According to the Reserve Bank of India, UPI has reduced cash transactions in the Indian economy by an estimated 30% since its launch in 2016. China’s digital payment ecosystem, led by Alipay and WeChat Pay, processed over $5 trillion in mobile payment volume.

Africa is the fastest-growing digital payment market by percentage. Mobile money transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa grew 28% in 2024 to reach $832 billion, according to GSMA. The growth is driven by mobile money platforms like M-Pesa, MTN Mobile Money, and Orange Money, which serve populations that lack access to traditional banking infrastructure. In Kenya, mobile money accounts outnumber bank accounts by 3 to 1, and 98% of the adult population has used mobile money.

Latin America is experiencing a digital payment revolution driven by government intervention. Brazil’s Pix system, launched in 2020, processed 49 billion transactions in 2024 and has become the country’s most popular payment method. Mexico’s CoDi and Colombia’s Transfiya are following similar trajectories. According to industry data, digital payment adoption in Latin America grew 35% year-over-year, the second-fastest growth rate regionally after Africa.

Government Infrastructure Investment

Government-backed real-time payment systems are the single largest driver of digital payment expansion. According to FIS Global, 79 countries now operate instant payment systems, up from 55 in 2020. These systems — including India’s UPI, Brazil’s Pix, the EU’s SEPA Instant, and the US FedNow — provide free or near-free instant transfer capabilities that make digital payments more attractive than cash or traditional card transactions.

The infrastructure investment reflects a policy consensus: digital payments increase economic formalisation, reduce the costs of cash handling, improve tax collection, and enable financial inclusion for unbanked populations. According to the World Bank, countries that implement real-time payment systems see a 10-15% increase in financial inclusion within three years of launch. Digital banking adoption accelerates in parallel as consumers who start with mobile payments expand into savings, credit, and insurance products.

The Path to a Cashless Future

Cash as a share of total transactions continues to decline globally. According to McKinsey, cash accounted for 16% of point-of-sale transactions in 2024, down from 30% in 2019. Several markets are approaching cashless status: Sweden (cash represents 6% of transactions), South Korea (7%), and China (8%). Even in cash-heavy markets like Germany and Japan, digital payment adoption is growing at double-digit rates.

For fintech companies, the global expansion of digital payments creates opportunities at every layer of the stack: consumer-facing payment apps, merchant acceptance platforms, payment processing infrastructure, and cross-border payment networks. The companies that build the payment infrastructure for markets where digital adoption is still early — Africa, South Asia, parts of Latin America — will capture growth that compounds for years as these economies digitise.

For venture investors, the global digital payment expansion represents a multi-decade investment opportunity. The $12.4 trillion in digital payment volume in 2024 is projected to exceed $25 trillion by 2030. The companies that process, enable, and innovate on top of this growing volume will capture proportional value — making digital payments one of the largest and most durable opportunities in technology investing.