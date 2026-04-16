ALL Trial Lawyers Recognized Among Orange County’s Leading DUI Defense Firms for Humanizing Clients and Fighting for Not-Guilty Outcomes

Orange County-based criminal defense firm earns recognition for a client-first DUI defense approach that treats every client as a person, not a case file.

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA — ALL Trial Lawyers, a Southern California criminal defense firm led by trial attorney Mohammad “Mo” Abuershaid, has been recognized among Orange County’s leading DUI defense firms. The recognition reflects the firm’s distinctive approach to DUI cases: treating every client as a person facing one of the hardest moments of their life, not as a case number to be processed through the system.

The firm’s DUI practice has grown rapidly across Orange County, Riverside County, and San Diego County, earning a reputation for trial-ready preparation, aggressive motion practice, and a track record of securing reductions, dismissals, and not-guilty verdicts for clients who are — in the firm’s words — “good people having the worst night of their lives.”

A DUI Defense Philosophy Built Around the Client, Not the Charge

Most people charged with a DUI in Orange County are not career criminals. They are nurses, teachers, engineers, parents, college students, and small business owners. Many have no prior criminal history. Many were simply trying to get home after a long day, a celebration, or a crisis. ALL Trial Lawyers built its DUI practice around that reality.

“Our clients are not the people the prosecution wants the jury to see,” said Mohammad Abuershaid, founding attorney of ALL Trial Lawyers. “They are good people who made one decision on one night, and who now face consequences that can follow them for decades. Our job is to make sure the court sees the whole person — their record, their work, their family, the desperate circumstances that led them there — and to fight every piece of evidence the state thinks it has.”

This philosophy shapes every stage of representation, from the first DMV hearing through trial. The firm is known for treating first-time offenders with particular care, understanding that a DUI arrest is often the first contact a person has ever had with the criminal justice system.

Comprehensive DUI Defense Across Every Case Type

ALL Trial Lawyers handles the full range of DUI matters in Orange County and across Southern California, with a unified defense strategy that protects both the client’s freedom and their future:

First-Time DUI Offenders. The firm advocates for clients with no prior record, pushing for outcomes — diversion, reduced charges, reckless driving pleas, or dismissal — that preserve careers, professional licenses, and immigration status. A first DUI should not define the rest of a person’s life.

DMV Hearings and License Defense. California drivers have only ten days after a DUI arrest to request a DMV hearing. ALL Trial Lawyers handles these hearings in-house, challenging the administrative suspension separately from the criminal case and fighting to keep clients legally driving to work, to school, and to their families.

Felony DUI and DUI With Injury. When a DUI allegation involves injury, prior convictions, or enhancement allegations, the stakes rise to state prison time. The firm’s trial attorneys scrutinize accident reconstruction, blood-draw procedures, chain-of-custody records, and every forensic assumption the prosecution makes.

Underage DUI (Under 21). California’s zero-tolerance law means a college student can face license suspension on a BAC far below the adult threshold. The firm works to protect academic records, financial aid eligibility, and future career paths.

Commercial DUI (CDL Holders). For truck drivers, rideshare drivers, and other commercial license holders, a DUI is a livelihood-ending event. ALL Trial Lawyers understands the stricter 0.04% BAC threshold and the federal regulations that can disqualify a CDL holder for a year or more.

Why Orange County Clients Choose ALL Trial Lawyers

The firm’s DUI recognition is grounded in practical results: aggressive motion practice on unlawful stops, challenges to breathalyzer calibration and blood-test procedures, and a willingness to take cases to trial when the prosecution refuses a fair resolution. Clients consistently cite the firm’s responsiveness, transparency about likely outcomes, and the sense that their attorney genuinely believes in them.

ALL Trial Lawyers also defends clients across related criminal matters where a DUI may be one piece of a larger case. The firm’s broader practice areas — available on the main website — include criminal defense, CPS and juvenile dependency defense, and representation throughout Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego. More information about the firm’s approach and attorneys is available at alltriallawyers.com.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a Southern California criminal defense firm founded by trial attorney Mohammad “Mo” Abuershaid. The firm represents clients in DUI defense, criminal defense, and CPS juvenile dependency cases throughout Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County, and the greater Los Angeles area. The firm is known for trial-ready preparation, a client-first approach, and a commitment to treating every person the firm represents with dignity, particularly those facing the criminal justice system for the first time.

To learn more or to request a confidential consultation, visit https://alltriallawyers.com.

Media Contact

ALL Trial Lawyers

333 City Blvd W, Suite 1742

Orange, CA 92868

Phone: 866-811-4255

Web: https://alltriallawyers.com

###