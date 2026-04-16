Berlin, Germany – April 16, 2026 – Social media platforms and online forums are filled today with unverified rumors claiming that Fatou, the world’s oldest known gorilla living in captivity and one of Berlin Zoo’s most beloved animals, has died.

As of this afternoon, however, these reports remain completely unconfirmed. No official statement has been released by Berlin Zoo.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla affectionately known as the “Grand Dame” or “Lady Fatou,” has been part of Berlin Zoo for more than 67 years. Born around 1957 in the wilds of West Africa, she arrived at the zoo in 1959 at an estimated age of two.

Her journey to Germany has become legendary. According to zoo records and Guinness World Records, Fatou was brought from Africa to France in the luggage of a French sailor, who reportedly traded her to settle an unpaid bar tab in Marseille. She was later transferred to what was then West Berlin by an animal trader.

Since arriving at the zoo, Fatou has become one of the most important animals in Berlin Zoo’s history.

On October 30, 1974, she gave birth to Dufte, the first gorilla ever born and successfully raised at Berlin Zoo. Although Dufte died in 2001, Fatou’s family line continues through her granddaughter M’penzi, who still lives at the zoo.

In 2019, after the death of another famous captive gorilla, Trudy, Fatou became the world’s oldest living gorilla. She officially broke Trudy’s record on July 25, 2020, when she surpassed 63 years and 204 days, earning recognition from Guinness World Records as the oldest gorilla ever documented in human care.

Gorillas usually live 35 to 40 years in the wild. In captivity, they can live longer thanks to veterinary care, nutrition, and safer living conditions.

Fatou’s extraordinary lifespan, now approaching 69 years, has made her a global symbol of gorilla conservation and responsible animal care. In her later years, she has lived in a quiet private enclosure away from the younger gorilla group. Keepers provide her with special care, including soft foods because of age-related tooth loss.

Just three days ago, on April 13, Berlin Zoo celebrated Fatou’s 69th birthday with a special sugar-free feast of cherry tomatoes, beets, leeks, lettuce, and other favorite foods.

The celebration also highlighted another major milestone: Fatou became Berlin Zoo’s longest-residing animal in 2024 after the death of Ingo the flamingo, who had lived there since 1955.

Berlin Zoo is one of Germany’s oldest and most respected zoos. It is known around the world for animal conservation, breeding programs, and public education. Fatou has helped millions of visitors learn more about western lowland gorillas, which are critically endangered in the wild because of habitat loss and poaching.

Zoo officials have not yet responded to the rumors currently circulating online.

Visitors, fans, and media outlets are strongly encouraged to rely only on verified updates from Berlin Zoo’s official X account, @zooberlin, where important announcements about Fatou and other animals are usually shared first.

Until an official statement is released, all claims about Fatou’s condition all claims about Fatou’s condition should be treated carefully and with caution.

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