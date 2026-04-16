Rena Striegel of Transition Point Business Advisors Highlights Gaps in Farm Ownership Shifts Today

DES MOINES, IA, March 2026. Rena Striegel, President of Transition Point Business Advisors, is drawing attention to a pattern she continues to see across farm transitions. In many cases, the biggest barrier is not disagreement. It is silence.

When Silence Feels Safer Than Speaking Up

Striegel has worked with farm families for more than two decades. Many of them are close-knit, deeply connected, and committed to preserving both the business and the relationships within it. Yet even in those families, certain conversations remain unspoken.

Topics like ownership, leadership, and long-term expectations can feel difficult to raise. Striegel notes that this hesitation is often rooted in care rather than avoidance. Family members want to protect one another from tension, so they wait.

Over time, that silence can create uncertainty.

“Most families are not lacking care,” Striegel said. “They are lacking a safe way to have the conversations that really matter.”

How Unspoken Assumptions Take Shape

When conversations are delayed, assumptions begin to fill the gap. One generation may believe the plan for the future is understood. Another may be unsure but hesitant to ask for clarity.

Because these expectations are not openly discussed, misunderstandings can build gradually. Families may believe they are aligned simply because no one has challenged the assumption.

Striegel has seen how this dynamic can affect both the business and the family. Leadership roles may remain unclear. Timelines may shift without discussion. Decisions may be postponed because no one feels confident about what comes next.

Creating Space for Honest Dialogue

At Transition Point Business Advisors, Striegel focuses on helping families create an environment where these conversations can happen without fear of conflict.

Her approach is not about forcing decisions. It is about making space for each voice to be heard. When family members have the opportunity to express their perspective, assumptions can be clarified, and expectations can be aligned.

Striegel believes that when conversations are structured and respectful, families are more willing to engage. What once felt uncomfortable becomes manageable.

Why Communication Matters in Farm Ownership Shifts

As agricultural operations undergo generational change, the importance of communication becomes increasingly evident. Ownership transitions involve more than transferring assets. They involve trust, responsibility, and shared vision for the future.

Striegel maintains that starting the conversation earlier gives families more flexibility. When expectations are discussed openly, families can explore options, make informed decisions, and move forward with greater confidence.

By highlighting communication gaps in farm ownership shifts, she hopes to encourage families to move beyond silence and begin the conversations that support long-term success.

More information about Transition Point Business Advisors is available at https://transitionpointba.com. Rena Striegel also shares insights through LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Rena Striegel

Rena Striegel serves as President of Transition Point Business Advisors, where she specializes in succession planning for agricultural and family-owned businesses. With over twenty years of experience, she has supported families across the country as they prepare for generational change and long-term continuity.

Raised on a dairy farm in What Cheer, Iowa, Striegel understands the personal and financial significance of family-owned operations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central College in Pella, Iowa, and an MBA from the University of Iowa. Early in her career, she worked in financial advisory roles, gaining experience in business planning and strategy.

Her work evolved to focus on agricultural succession, during which she recognized that many families needed support not just with planning but also with communication and decision-making. She developed The DIRTT Project to guide families through structured conversations about leadership, ownership, and future goals. She is also the host of the Ag Inspo podcast.

Striegel’s approach emphasizes clarity, preparation, and practical dialogue, helping families move forward with confidence.

About Transition Point Business Advisors

Transition Point Business Advisors specializes in succession planning for agricultural and family-owned businesses. The firm provides structured facilitation, communication alignment, and leadership readiness support to guide families through ownership transitions with clarity, confidence, and continuity.