Why Blockchain Is Attracting Institutional Interest

Institutional investment in blockchain technology reached $31.5 billion in 2025, according to PitchBook data. That figure represents a 67% increase from 2023 levels. Banks, asset managers, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds are now allocating capital to blockchain infrastructure at a pace that would have been difficult to imagine five years ago.

The Institutional Shift Toward Blockchain

For most of the 2010s, blockchain was associated primarily with retail crypto speculation. That started to change in 2020 when major financial institutions began exploring distributed ledger technology for settlement, custody, and tokenisation. JPMorgan launched its Onyx blockchain platform in October 2020, initially focused on wholesale payments. By 2024, Onyx was processing over $2 billion in daily transactions, according to JPMorgan’s Onyx division.

BlackRock’s decision to launch a tokenised money market fund on Ethereum in March 2024 was another turning point. The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) attracted $500 million in assets within its first six weeks, according to Bloomberg reporting. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, described tokenisation as “the next generation for markets” during the firm’s 2024 earnings call.

Goldman Sachs reactivated its digital assets desk in 2024 and expanded blockchain-related services including digital bond issuance and tokenised asset custody. Fidelity, which had been mining Bitcoin since 2014, launched institutional Ethereum custody services and expanded its digital assets division to over 500 employees by 2025.

What Is Driving Institutional Blockchain Adoption

Several factors explain the shift. First, regulatory clarity has improved. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which took full effect in December 2024, gave institutions a framework for engaging with digital assets. In the United States, the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 and spot Ethereum ETFs later that year opened the door for mainstream institutional participation, as reported by Reuters.

Second, blockchain offers measurable efficiency gains for specific financial processes. A Boston Consulting Group study published in 2024 found that blockchain-based settlement could reduce post-trade processing costs by 50-80% compared to legacy systems. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) completed a pilot with blockchain firm Digital Asset in 2024 that demonstrated same-day settlement for US Treasury transactions.

Third, client demand is pulling institutions forward. A Fidelity Digital Assets survey from 2024 found that 80% of institutional investors viewed digital assets favourably, up from 58% in 2021. Among those, 74% planned to increase their allocations within the next two to three years. Pension funds in particular showed growing interest, with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board disclosing a $164 million Bitcoin ETF position in 2024.

Where Institutions Are Deploying Blockchain

Institutional blockchain activity is concentrated in four areas. Tokenisation of real-world assets is the largest by projected market size. McKinsey & Company estimated in 2024 that tokenised financial assets could reach $2 trillion by 2030, excluding stablecoins and CBDCs. That includes government bonds, private credit, real estate, and commodities, all recorded and transferred on distributed ledgers.

Custody and prime brokerage is the second area. BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank with $46.5 trillion in assets under custody, launched digital asset custody services for institutional clients. Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody and Nomura’s Komainu are serving similar functions in Europe and Asia respectively.

Payments and settlement is the third. Visa processed over $1 billion in stablecoin settlement volume through its blockchain payment channels in 2024, according to company data. SWIFT completed blockchain interoperability trials connecting multiple banks across borders in its 2024 pilot programme.

Decentralised finance infrastructure is the fourth. While DeFi was initially a retail phenomenon, institutional-grade DeFi protocols are now emerging. Aave launched Aave Arc, a permissioned DeFi lending pool for institutions with KYC-verified participants. By 2025, institutional DeFi TVL (total value locked) exceeded $8 billion, according to The Block’s DeFi dashboard.

Challenges Facing Institutional Blockchain Adoption

Despite momentum, obstacles remain. Interoperability between blockchain networks is fragmented. Most institutional blockchain projects run on permissioned networks (Hyperledger, R3 Corda, JPMorgan Onyx) that do not communicate natively with public chains like Ethereum or Solana. The growing number of blockchain platforms adds complexity rather than reducing it.

Talent scarcity is another constraint. A Deloitte survey from 2024 found that 71% of financial institutions cited difficulty hiring blockchain developers and compliance specialists with digital asset expertise. Regulatory uncertainty in the United States, despite progress, still causes hesitation among some allocators.

Energy consumption and environmental concerns have moderated since Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake in 2022, but Bitcoin mining’s carbon footprint remains a consideration for ESG-focused institutions. The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance estimated Bitcoin’s annualised electricity consumption at 120 TWh in 2025.

Institutional Blockchain Adoption Across Regions

Adoption varies by geography. Europe leads in regulatory readiness, with MiCA providing a single framework across 27 EU member states. Singapore and Hong Kong are competing as Asian digital asset hubs, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore licensing over 15 digital payment token service providers by 2025.

The Middle East is an emerging player. Abu Dhabi’s ADGM regulatory framework attracted major crypto exchanges and institutional custodians. The UAE’s central bank launched a CBDC pilot in 2024, integrating blockchain infrastructure into the national payment system.

In the United States, institutional adoption is concentrated among the largest banks and asset managers, while smaller institutions await clearer federal regulations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued updated guidance in 2024 that allowed national banks to provide crypto custody under specific conditions.

Institutional blockchain adoption is no longer a question of “if” but “how fast.” With $31.5 billion deployed in 2025, the capital commitment is clear. The next phase depends on interoperability standards, regulatory consistency, and whether tokenised markets can deliver on their efficiency promises at scale.