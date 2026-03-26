Why Banking Infrastructure Is Being Rebuilt by Fintech

Fintech companies have invested over $47 billion in rebuilding banking infrastructure since 2020, according to CB Insights’ 2024 Banking Infrastructure Report. The investment is replacing systems built decades ago with cloud-native, API-first platforms that can process transactions in milliseconds rather than hours. The rebuilding effort represents the largest technology transformation in banking history.

Why Legacy Banking Infrastructure Needs Replacing

Most banking infrastructure runs on COBOL-based mainframe systems designed in the 1960s and 1970s. A 2024 McKinsey assessment found that 43% of core banking systems worldwide are more than 20 years old. These systems process transactions in daily batches rather than real time, cannot support modern APIs, and require specialised programmers who are increasingly scarce as the COBOL-skilled workforce retires.

Digital banking customer growth toward 3.6 billion makes legacy systems unsustainable. Real-time payment expectations, instant credit decisions, and personalised financial services all require infrastructure that legacy systems cannot provide. The gap between customer expectations and system capabilities is the primary driver of infrastructure rebuilding.

According to Accenture, banks spend an average of 75% of their technology budgets maintaining legacy systems, leaving only 25% for innovation. Fintech-built infrastructure inverts that ratio, with modern platforms requiring only 20-30% of budget for maintenance.

How Fintech Companies Are Rebuilding Banking Infrastructure

Core banking platform providers like Thought Machine, Mambu, 10x Banking, and Temenos are replacing legacy cores with cloud-native systems. Forrester estimates that cloud-native core banking platforms will process 35% of global banking transactions by 2028, up from 8% in 2023.

Payment infrastructure companies including Stripe, Adyen, and Modern Treasury have rebuilt payment processing from the ground up. Fintech revenue is growing at 23% CAGR, and infrastructure providers capture a significant share of that growth.

Over 30,000 fintech companies are rebuilding pieces of banking infrastructure, from identity verification to compliance monitoring to data analytics. The collective effort is replacing the entire banking technology stack piece by piece.

The Economics of Infrastructure Rebuilding

New infrastructure is cheaper to operate. A Gartner comparison found that cloud-native banking platforms cost 60% less per transaction to operate than legacy mainframe systems. For a large bank processing billions of transactions annually, that translates to hundreds of millions in annual savings.

The transition costs are significant but declining. Bain & Company estimates that a mid-size bank can complete a core banking platform migration for $50-150 million, compared to $500 million to $1 billion for a full proprietary rebuild. Fintech platforms absorb the development costs and spread them across multiple bank clients.

Venture funding growth of more than 10x has financed much of the infrastructure rebuilding. Investors have poured capital into banking infrastructure companies because the total addressable market, replacing global banking technology worth an estimated $500 billion annually, is enormous.

What Rebuilt Banking Infrastructure Enables

Modern banking infrastructure enables capabilities that legacy systems cannot support. Real-time gross settlement, instant cross-border transfers, programmable money, and embedded finance all require modern infrastructure foundations. Banks running on fintech-built platforms can launch new products in weeks rather than months.

The infrastructure rebuilding is irreversible. Once a bank migrates to a modern platform, it gains capabilities and cost advantages that make returning to legacy systems economically irrational. The $47 billion invested since 2020 is the beginning of a multi-decade transformation that will ultimately replace the entire legacy banking technology stack worldwide.