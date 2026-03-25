Three of the Five Largest IPO Filings in Early 2026 Are Payments Companies

Three of the five largest IPO filings submitted to the SEC in Q1 2026 are payments companies. Klarna filed at a $67 billion valuation. Stripe’s confidential S-1 reportedly targets a $91 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg. Checkout.com is exploring a London listing at $40 billion. Together, these three companies would represent $198 billion in combined market capitalization at their targeted prices.

Why Payments Companies Are Leading the IPO Window

The payments sector has three characteristics that public market investors favor right now. Revenue is recurring. Gross margins exceed 50% for most scaled payment processors. And growth rates remain above 20% annually even at large scale.

Stripe processed $1.1 trillion in total payment volume in 2025 and generated an estimated $20 billion in revenue, per The Information. Klarna reported $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025 and turned its first annual profit since 2019. Checkout.com processed $350 billion in payment volume, primarily for enterprise clients in Europe and the Middle East.

Over 300 fintech companies have achieved billion-dollar valuations, but the payments subsector has produced the largest and most durable of them. Six of the ten most valuable private fintech companies in the world at the end of 2025 were payments or payments-infrastructure businesses.

The Public Market Benchmark

Public payments companies have set the valuation framework. Adyen trades at 55 times forward earnings on the Amsterdam exchange. PayPal, despite its growth slowdown, maintains a market capitalization above $80 billion. Block (formerly Square) is valued at $52 billion. Visa and Mastercard together are worth $1.1 trillion.

These valuations reflect the economics of payment processing. A processor that handles $1 trillion in volume at a 0.25% take rate generates $2.5 billion in revenue with minimal marginal cost per transaction. The fixed costs are in technology, compliance, and sales. Once those are covered, each additional dollar of volume flows to the bottom line at high margins.

The global digital payments market is projected to hit $20 trillion, providing a large addressable market for public investors to underwrite. The shift from cash to digital payments is approximately 60% complete globally. In developed markets, it is closer to 80%. The remaining transition provides a multi-year growth runway.

What Differentiates These Three IPO Candidates

Stripe is an infrastructure company. Its core product is an API that lets businesses accept online payments, but its product suite now includes billing, tax calculation, fraud prevention, treasury management, issuing, and identity verification. Stripe’s revenue is diversified across 135 currencies and millions of businesses. Its largest customers include Amazon, Google, and Shopify, according to its corporate disclosures.

Klarna is a consumer-facing brand. Its 93 million users open the Klarna app to shop, compare prices, and finance purchases. Klarna generates revenue from merchant fees on BNPL transactions, interest on longer-term installment loans, and advertising sold to merchants within its app. Its path to profitability involved cutting 700 employees in 2023 and reducing credit losses from 0.72% to 0.58% of GMV.

Checkout.com focuses on enterprise and cross-border payments. Its clients include Sony, Grab, Shein, and Samsung. Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks, and Checkout.com processes payments for many of them. Its technology handles payment routing, local acquiring in 50 markets, and fraud screening for high-volume merchants.

The IPO Window and Market Conditions

The IPO window for tech companies reopened in late 2025 after a two-year drought. Reddit, Astera Labs, and Rubrik listed successfully in 2024. Reddit’s first-day pop of 48% signaled appetite for growth-stage tech companies. In 2025, CoreWeave and Databricks filed, and both were oversubscribed.

Interest rates have stabilized. The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 4.25% through Q1 2026, after cutting 75 basis points in late 2025. Lower rates improve the present value of future cash flows, which benefits high-growth companies in discounted cash flow models. Goldman Sachs projected that 2026 would see $65 billion in U.S. IPO proceeds, up from $33 billion in 2025.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the last decade, and many of the investors who funded these companies at early stages are eager for liquidity. Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and Tiger Global all hold significant positions in at least two of the three IPO candidates.

Risks to Watch

Regulatory scrutiny of payment companies is increasing. The EU’s Digital Markets Act designates certain payment services as gatekeeper functions. The U.K.’s Payment Systems Regulator has opened inquiries into interchange fees and card scheme rules. In the U.S., the CFPB has proposed expanded oversight of large payment processors.

Competition from real-time account-to-account payment systems also poses a long-term threat. Brazil’s Pix, India’s UPI, and the U.S. FedNow system bypass card networks entirely. If merchants shift volume from card-based to account-based payments, processors that rely primarily on card acquiring will face margin pressure.

The global fintech market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2030. The payments segment alone will likely account for more than 40% of that total. Whether these three IPOs price at their targeted valuations will depend on public market appetite, but the underlying businesses are generating real revenue at real margins. That was not the case for many of the fintech IPOs attempted in 2021.