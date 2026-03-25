Stripe Adyen and Checkout.com Now Process a Combined $4.2 Trillion Annually

Stripe, Adyen, and Checkout.com now process a combined $4.2 trillion in annual payment volume. Stripe handles $1.1 trillion, Adyen processes $1.3 trillion, and Checkout.com manages $1.8 trillion, based on their most recent reported or estimated figures from Adyen’s investor relations, The Information’s reporting on Stripe, and Checkout.com’s corporate disclosures. Three companies, all founded in the last 16 years, now move more money than the GDP of every country except the United States and China.

How They Divided the Market

These three companies dominate different segments of the payment processing market, which is why all three are growing simultaneously rather than directly displacing each other.

Stripe built its business on developers. Its API-first approach made it the default choice for startups, SaaS companies, and online marketplaces. Stripe’s early customers included Shopify, Lyft, and DoorDash. As those companies grew, Stripe’s volume grew with them. Today, Stripe processes payments for Amazon, Google, BMW, and Maersk. Its revenue diversification beyond pure payment processing, into billing, tax, identity, treasury, and issuing, has made it sticky with enterprise clients.

Adyen built its business on enterprise merchants. From its Amsterdam base, Adyen targeted the largest global retailers and platforms. Its unified commerce approach, processing online, in-store, and mobile payments through a single platform, appeals to companies that need consistent data across channels. Adyen’s clients include McDonald’s, Uber, eBay, and Spotify. Adyen reported net revenue of $2.2 billion in 2025, according to its annual earnings.

Checkout.com focused on high-growth digital economy companies, particularly in gaming, crypto, travel, and marketplaces. Its clients include Grab, Wise, Sony, and Shein. Checkout.com’s strength is in cross-border payment routing, handling transactions in 150 currencies across 50 acquiring markets.

The global digital payments market is projected to hit $20 trillion, and these three processors collectively handle more than 20% of global online payment volume.

Revenue Models and Margins

Payment processors earn revenue from two primary sources: per-transaction fees (a percentage of the payment amount plus a fixed fee) and value-added services (fraud prevention, data analytics, foreign exchange, issuing). The standard Stripe pricing in the U.S. is 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction for online card payments. Adyen charges interchange-plus pricing, typically resulting in a lower effective rate for large-volume merchants.

Adyen’s gross margin was 51% in 2025. Stripe’s gross margin is estimated at 45% to 50%, based on its reported cost structure. These margins are lower than software companies but higher than most financial services businesses, because the variable costs, including interchange fees paid to card-issuing banks, are partially offset by value-added services revenue.

Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and payment processing is the segment with the most proven business models and the clearest path to profitability at scale.

The Competitive Threat from Real-Time Payments

Card-based payment processing faces a structural threat from account-to-account (A2A) real-time payment systems. Brazil’s Pix, India’s UPI, and the EU’s SEPA Instant system allow merchants to accept payments directly from consumer bank accounts, bypassing card networks and payment processors entirely. The cost of a Pix transaction for a merchant is 0.22%, compared to 2% to 3% for card acceptance.

All three processors have responded by integrating A2A payments into their platforms. Stripe supports direct debit and bank transfers in 14 markets. Adyen offers iDEAL in the Netherlands, Bancontact in Belgium, and is integrating Pix in Brazil. Checkout.com processes bank transfers in the U.K. and Europe. The global open banking market is expected to exceed $123 billion by 2031, and open banking APIs make A2A payments easier to implement.

But the threat is manageable in the medium term. Card payments still account for 42% of global e-commerce transactions, per Worldpay’s Global Payments Report. Card usage is growing in absolute terms even as A2A gains share, because overall digital payment volume is expanding. The processors that offer both card and A2A options will retain merchant relationships regardless of the payment method mix.

What Separates Winners from the Pack

Behind these three leaders are dozens of competitors: PayPal’s Braintree, Block’s Square, Fiserv’s Clover, Global Payments, Worldline, and Nuvei, among others. The total addressable market supports multiple large players. But Stripe, Adyen, and Checkout.com have pulled ahead on three dimensions.

First, global acquiring coverage. All three can process payments locally in 40 or more markets, reducing cross-border fees for international merchants. Second, developer experience. Stripe’s API documentation became the standard against which all payment APIs are measured. Adyen and Checkout.com have invested to match it. Third, data and optimization. Each transaction generates data that improves authorization rates, reduces fraud, and optimizes payment routing. Companies with more data have better authorization rates, which directly impact merchant revenue.

Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks, and payment processors are the infrastructure layer enabling that growth. Every new fintech product that accepts or sends money needs a payment processor. Stripe, Adyen, and Checkout.com are the default choices for many of those products.

Visa and Mastercard remain the card networks through which these transactions flow, collecting their own fees at the network level. But the processing layer, where merchants connect to the payment system, is increasingly controlled by these three companies. The $4.2 trillion they process today will likely exceed $6 trillion by 2028, as e-commerce penetration continues to rise and these processors expand into new geographies and product categories.