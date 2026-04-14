Opal Debuts “Gem” to Repeal the $100B Enterprise “Alignment Tax” 

For the modern Chief Marketing Officer, the promise of Artificial Intelligence has arrived with a hidden, compounding debt. While generative tools have made content production nearly instantaneous, they have simultaneously fractured the organizational glue that holds a global brand together. Today, Opal, the connected planning platform used by SAP, Target, and Boeing, officially launched Gem, an intelligence layer designed to act as the “steering wheel” for the generative age.
The launch centers on a singular, provocative thesis: the “Alignment Tax”. This tax represents the estimated $100 billion annual drain on global enterprises caused by “manual glue” – the endless status meetings, deck-building, and Slack-chasing required to keep execution from drifting away from executive intent. As AI-generated collateral is projected to grow fivefold by 2030, this tax has reached an unsustainable enterprise-breaking point.
“We aren’t using AI to replace the marketer; we’re using it to repeal the ‘Alignment Tax’ that keeps them from doing their best work,” says George Huff, CEO of Opal. “In an era of infinite content, speed is no longer a competitive advantage; it’s a commodity. The new advantage is precision. Gem ensures that every asset, from a global campaign to a local social post, moves the organization in the same direction.”
Unlike the isolated chatbots that have defined the first wave of enterprise AI, Gem is built into the 15-year “scaffolding” of Opal’s structured marketing data. It doesn’t just “know” the internet; it knows the brand’s specific strategic pillars, historical preferences, and future objectives. This “Organizational Memory” enables Gem to mathematically synchronize execution with strategy in real time.
For Kelly Broili, VP of Global Social Media at SAP, the move toward a context-aware AI is a requirement for survival in a fragmented media landscape.
“The challenge for a brand of our scale isn’t just making more content; it’s maintaining our brand soul while moving at the speed of the machine,” says Broili. “Gem provides the strategic scaffolding that makes our intent machine-readable. It allows us to scale our reach without diluting the consistency that our customers expect from SAP.”
As budgets shift from technical engineering toward brand stewardship and storytelling, Gem positions itself as the essential infrastructure for the generative enterprise. By automating the structural coordination of marketing, Opal is betting
thatthewinnersofthenextdecadewon’tbethecompaniesthatbuildthemost, buttheonesthatsteerthebest.