Nomios Acquires Dionach to Bolster Cybersecurity Services 

The acquisition was supported by Keensight Capital (“Keensight”).

Through this acquisition, the companies will become fully integrated, enhancing Nomios’ capabilities in the cybersecurity consulting, audit, and penetration testing segments.

Nomios, a European expert in cybersecurity and secure network services, announced the acquisition of Dionach on Thursday, a UK-based cybersecurity services provider. This strategic acquisition enables Nomios to further expand its service offering through Dionach’s best-in-class penetration testing, cybersecurity audit, and compliance services. The acquisition was supported by Keensight Capital (“Keensight”), one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments, who took a majority stake in Nomios in November 2023.

This acquisition will bolster Nomios’ leading position in Europe, now with a team of over 800 professionals across seven European markets and annual revenue of c.€500m, the report stated.

Sebastien Kher, CEO and founder of Nomios, commented, “We are delighted to build on our existing partnership with Dionach through this acquisition. We are confident that, together, we will be able to drive further growth by providing our clients with holistic cybersecurity services. Dionach’s market-leading cybersecurity consulting services will support Nomios to scale our existing offer in those segments, and the company’s strong regional market presence will help us expand and consolidate our geographic reach.”

Ewan McKenzie, CEO and founder of Dionach, remarked, “Since the beginning of our relationship with Nomios, we saw perfect alignment of our culture, values and vision. The combination of Nomios and Dionach will create a full-service cybersecurity solutions provider, which can serve a diverse range of customers across the world, ensuring that we stay ahead of evolving threats together. We look forward to working even more closely with Sebastien and the wider Nomios team.”

Philippe Crochet, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital, said, “Nomios is already a recognised leader in cybersecurity across Europe, the acquisition of Dionach will allow Nomios to further expand its consulting capabilities and its international footprint. We look forward to continuing to support both companies in this exciting next phase of growth.”

When did it start?

The company said that earlier this year, they formed a strategic partnership with Dionach, leveraging their highly complementary offerings. Through this acquisition, the companies will become fully integrated, enhancing Nomios’ capabilities in the cybersecurity consulting, audit, and penetration testing segments, while also expanding its client base and reinforcing its market presence in the UK.

About Nomios

Nomios is one of Europe’s leading providers of cybersecurity services. With a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and addressing clients’ unique needs, Nomios ensures personalised and effective strategies that drive tangible results. Leveraging a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, Nomios delivers innovative solutions that empower businesses to navigate complex technological landscapes with confidence. Nomios has a broad customer base in a wide range of sectors. Founded in 2004, Nomios now has more than 20 offices in seven European countries. It has continually expanded its range of services, including integration, consulting, support, managed services and SOC and VOC. Nomios is renowned for its experienced, loyal and highly certified engineers, making it a leading partner for vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and others.

About Dionach

Dionach is an independent, CREST approved global provider of information security solutions. With a twenty-four-year track record delivering insight-led cybersecurity services to organisations worldwide, Dionach strengthens cyber resilience, mitigate risk and safeguard most valuable information assets right across the enterprise. Dionach delivers a range of Assurance services ranging from Network and Web Application Penetration Testing Services, Red and Purple Team engagements, SCADA and OT Testing through to Governance Risk and Compliance Services. Over 400 public and private sector organisations worldwide currently entrust their cyber security services.

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital (“Keensight”), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. With over 25 years of experience and €5.5bn of assets under management, Keensight Capital’s team of seasoned professionals leverages their differentiated private equity experience to invest in profitably growing companies generating revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with the management teams providing capital, strategic guidance and operational support. Keensight operates in more than 90 countries across the globe with a presence in Paris, London, Boston, and Singapore.