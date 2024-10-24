L&T Technology Services Launches Innovative AI Experience Zone Powered by NVIDIA

L&T Technology Services has launched an innovative AI experience zone powered by NVIDIA.

Takeaway Points

L&T Technology Services launches an innovative AI experience zone powered by NVIDIA.

This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments.

LTTS is upskilling over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

L&T Technology Services Limited, a global digital engineering and R&D services company, on Thursday announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art LTTS Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru, benefiting customers in segments like mobility and tech. This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments.

The LTTS Experience Zone offers an immersive environment where visitors can engage with live demonstrations, interactive displays, and expert consultations. It showcases the transformative power of NVIDIA AI, pushing the boundaries of AI-driven technologies to address complex challenges in critical sectors, the company said.

Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President Medical, Smart World & Functions, L&T Technology Services, commented, “We are excited to launch the LTTS Experience Zone, which underscores LTTS’ dedication to innovation and leadership in technology. In today’s fast-paced world, every customer seeks real-time AI solutions for critical areas such as surgery, shop floor operations, commuting experience, and connectivity. Our partnership with NVIDIA empowers us to deliver these cutting-edge solutions. This centre will be a pivotal hub for collaboration and exploration, propelling advancements in the Tech and Mobility sectors that impact billions of lives globally.”

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA, said, “Embracing generative AI is essential for unlocking the next wave of innovation, with India poised to establish technological sovereignty with homegrown solutions. The launch of LTTS’ AI Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, creates an immersive space for exploring transformative, AI applications across industries.”

What is the LTTS Experience Zone?

LTTS Experience in Different Sectors

According to the report, the LTTS’ Software Defined Architectures, powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX, are set to transform healthcare delivery with AI-based diagnostics, real-time data analysis, and precision annotation, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and broadening access to underserved regions in healthcare.

For the Mobility segment, the collaboration between NVIDIA and LTTS will offer advanced solutions for safety, automation, and predictive maintenance, optimizing operations and enhancing passenger safety and experience.

Other trainings

LTTS said it is upskilling over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. This investment in education and training will enable LTTS to accelerate AI adoption to solve complex challenges.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,700 employees across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2024.