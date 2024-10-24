Lenovo appoints Ashley Gorakhpurwalla to lead the infrastructure solutions group.

Lenovo has appointed Ashley Gorakhpurwalla to lead the infrastructure solutions group.

Why did Lenovo appoint Ashley?

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Ashley Gorakhpurwalla to lead the Group’s Infrastructure Solutions business. He joined Lenovo on November 11th as Executive Vice President Lenovo and President of the Infrastructure Solutions Group, as well as serving as a member of the Lenovo Executive Committee, the group’s leadership team.

According to the company, Gorakhpurwalla will succeed Kirk Skaugen, who left the business in June 2024.

Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo, while commenting on the appointment, said, “Ashley joins Lenovo at a pivotal moment in our hybrid AI journey, where the strength and depth of our portfolio, innovation, and ecosystem partnerships are improving the quality of life for individuals and delivering higher productivity for enterprises. With his diverse industry experience, strong engineering background, proven leadership, and success in scaling multibillion-dollar businesses, Ashley is well-positioned to drive profitable growth for the ISG business.”

Gorakhpurwalla said, “I’ve long admired Lenovo’s remarkable growth and leadership in the industry, so as someone deeply passionate about systems, I’m thrilled to return to an organization to work with enterprise customers to help transform their businesses. Leading Lenovo’s infrastructure business in this exciting era of AI presents a tremendous opportunity to build on the company’s strong foundations and accelerate future growth.”

Who is Ashley Gorakhpurwalla?

Lenovo said that Gorakhpurwalla is widely known in the industry and has led several multibillion-dollar revenue infrastructure systems and storage device businesses for global technology companies. He served as President and General Manager, Server and Infrastructure Systems at Dell EMC, where he led a US$20 billion business that included the company’s PowerEdge Server, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and Extreme Scale Infrastructure business units, as well as research and development for its storage and data protection platform. His leadership saw him grow the server and storage business to number one globally.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing, and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).