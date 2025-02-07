INTL’s Tokenomics Bring In XRP Whales As Presale Blasts Past $8 Million

Big-money Ripple (XRP) investors are pouring into IntelMarket’s (INTL) presale, pushing it past the $8.1 million mark as excitement builds around its AI-powered trading ecosystem. With Ripple’s advancing institutional adoption, many traders are looking for the next big opportunity after XRP, and INTL’s strong tokenomics and security focus are drawing attention. With 50x potential post-launch, this AI-driven DeFi project is shaping into one of the most promising investments in 2025.

XRP Price Holds Under $3 as Ripple’s Influence Grows Amid Political Ties

XRP is trading at $2.46, down 2% within the last twenty-four hours and 21% in the previous week. Despite this short-term correction, market speculation is heating up because Ripple is becoming more politically important in the U.S.

Reports show that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has been considered for Donald Trump’s proposed Crypto Advisory Council. This council will likely establish U.S. blockchain and cryptocurrency guidelines, further improving Ripple’s status in the industry. The New York Post reported that notables include Ripple’s founder, Frank Chaparro, and former Kraken general counsel Marco Santori.

The speculation intensified following a private dinner on January 6 between Garlinghouse, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty, and Trump. While there is no official confirmation regarding Garlinghouse’s potential appointment, his proximity to political decision-makers has fueled theories that Ripple is lobbying for XRP’s role in a possible U.S. government-backed digital reserve.

On the technical front, crypto analyst Dark Defender has projected XRP’s price surge to $8 soon. His latest chart analysis highlights $3 as the key breakeven point, with Wave 3 targeting $5.85 and a potential fifth wave targeting $8. As Ripple’s influence grows, the market remains on edge, watching how XRP’s trajectory unfolds in the coming weeks.

IntelMarkets: The AI-Powered Trading Platform Redefining Crypto Investing

IntelMarkets is setting a new standard in crypto trading, going beyond the capabilities of traditional exchanges. Unlike conventional platforms that offer basic trading tools, IntelMarkets (INTL) integrates advanced AI-driven solutions, enabling traders to optimize their strategies and achieve greater success.

The foundation of IntelMarkets is built on Rodeum AI, one of the most sophisticated AI programming languages available. This cutting-edge technology allows IntelMarkets to analyze market trends, detect profitable patterns, and provide traders with enhanced decision-making capabilities. By processing vast amounts of market data, IntelMarkets delivers insights that help users navigate the complexities of crypto trading more precisely.

Most notable are its AI-powered trading bots, which monitor market activity around the clock. Such bots use utmost accuracy and automation, scanning the markets for lucrative trade deals. They access over 350,000 data points and supply a statistical depth unparalleled by any human being, enabling traders to identify the best altcoins to purchase now.

As blockchain technology develops, so do possible threats, particularly quantum computing, which can disrupt traditional security protocols. IntelMarkets has taken proactive steps to mitigate these risks through its Route X21 initiative, a project designed to introduce quantum-proof security protocols to safeguard digital assets.

With a $1 million blockchain security grant backing, IntelMarkets has developed advanced encryption technologies to protect its users’ holdings, even as cybersecurity threats evolve. This focus on security distinguishes IntelMarkets from other crypto trading platforms, providing traders with confidence and stability in an otherwise volatile market.

IntelMarkets’ growing reputation as a disruptor in AI-powered crypto trading is reflected in the success of its ongoing ICO. The platform has already raised over $8.1 million, attracting investor interest. This influx of capital highlights the strong demand for AI-integrated trading solutions and reinforces IntelMarkets’ position as a dominant force in DeFi.

The INTL token is priced at $0.082455, presenting a unique opportunity for early adopters. Having jumped 810% in recent weeks, analysts expect further gains and a price target of $1 by Q1. As more traders understand the advantages of AI-powered investing, IntelMarkets is one of the most promising DeFi projects currently available.

