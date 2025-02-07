Experts Tip This New AI Coin for 100X Gain After Tier-1 Exchange Listings – Can it Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA)?

With momentum slowly building up and sentiment turning bullish, investors are betting more on new and promising tokens with huge growth prospects. IntelMarkets (INTL), a new AI crypto, has been tipped to explode after listing on Tier-1 exchanges.

On the cusp of shaking up the crypto market with a projected 100x rally, it might outclass Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA)—perhaps overtake them. Its intriguing blend of AI and DeFi and massive upside potential position it among the best cryptos to invest in—a must-have.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Overtaking Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

IntelMarkets (INTL) is the latest investor favorite at the crossroads between AI and DeFi. Its bullish narrative is one of its biggest attractions, setting the stage for explosive growth and adoption. Preparing to transform the $36 billion global crypto trading scene, INTL is a new DeFi project to watch out for.

As the first AI-powered platform to integrate artificial intelligence across all levels, it has been called a game-changer. It will feature the first marketplace for intelligent agents while allowing the trading of diverse crypto pairs with up to 1000x leverage. Further, its dual-chain architecture means it will be compatible with both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, hinting at adoption.

Its listing on Tier-1 exchanges is scheduled for Q1, massively undervalued at $0.082 in the ninth ICO stage. A 100x rally is projected after its debut, outperforming and potentially overtaking Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). With a frenzy to become early adopters unfolding, over $8.1 million has been raised in early funding—the next crypto unicorn.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Can it Bounce Back?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), leading the ETH memecoin movement, is one of the top crypto coins. Behind only Dogecoin in the meme ecosystem, it is an industry leader and one of the best altcoins. However, recent price actions have been far from impressive.

The Shiba Inu price tumbled over 10% in the past week, retailing around $0.000015. While further downswings cannot be entirely ruled out, key technical indicators like the 9-HMA and the Commodity Channel Index hint at a bounce. At the same time, bullish SHIB price predictions have been making the rounds in the crypto scene—one of the altcoins to watch.

A notable example is Crypto Jaibrah, a top analyst on X (formerly Twitter). According to them, a breakout above the falling wedge pattern will push Shiba Inu (SHIB) toward $0.000033 and $0.00006 next. However, considering the declining interest in memecoins and SHIB’s large market cap, IntelMarkets (INTL) might be a better bet this year.

Cardano (ADA) Targets a Breakout

Cardano (ADA), reflecting broader bearish sentiment, tumbled alongside the crypto market. It is down over 20% on the weekly chart, changing hands around $0.7. However, despite current market conditions, a bounce is on the cards.

Buzzing with optimism, Gunto, a top analyst, targets a rally between $12 and $15 this cycle. OracleAltcoin, sharing a similar sentiment, predicts the Cardano price could soar as high as $6 before the year’s end.

Supported by key technical indicators like the 200-EMA and 200-SMA, Cardano (ADA) might be a good crypto to buy—not just as promising as INTL. This new AI coin is tipped to soar over 100x after its market debut, quickly becoming an investor favorite.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next Big Thing After Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA)

Given the projected 100x rally, IntelMarkets (INTL) is on track to outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA). Its bullish narrative and potential transformation of the crypto trading scene with AI make it worthwhile. With investors rushing to become early adopters, now might be a good time to buy.

