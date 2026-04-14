SHIB whales deposited $12.16 million into their wallets as spot volume jumped 81% in a single session, yet the forecast still struggles because Memecore just flipped SHIB to become the second largest meme coin by cap. SHIB holds near $0.0000059 with the token stuck 93% below its all time high.

Pepeto has a token hub with a cross chain bridge and contract reviewer, built by a trained Binance expert on the dev team, with more than $8.8 million deposited before a confirmed Binance listing.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shifts After Whales Add $12 Million and Memecore Overtakes SHIB by Market Cap

SHIB whales added $12.16 million in fresh positions while spot volume spiked 81% and futures volume climbed 31%, yet Memecore flipped SHIB to claim the second largest meme coin spot by market cap, according to BeInCrypto and BSCNews. The shiba inu price prediction now depends on whether whale buying can reclaim the cap position. Support sits at $0.0000055 and resistance at $0.000007, with the Shibarium bridge exploit from 2025 still weighing on confidence.

SHIB Forecast and the Presale Offering What Whale Buying Cannot Deliver

Pepeto

The whale buying shows SHIB loyalists are committed, but the shiba inu price prediction at $0.0000059 on a $3.5 billion cap targets $0.000007 resistance first. Pepeto sits at a different starting line because the gap between presale and listing is where every dollar of return concentrates.

Pepeto has drawn more than $8.8 million with each presale stage clearing faster than before, growth powered by products that shipped before the listing opened. Where other entries sell promises, holders use the cross chain bridge and contract reviewer right now without waiting.

Staking runs at 184% APY, removing tokens from available supply and tying early wallets to the listing result. Staked tokens leave the sellable pool, which gives the first holders structural protection when Binance volume begins.

When whale capital keeps flowing into SHIB without moving the price, the SHIB crowd starts looking for entries where the catalyst is confirmed. Pepeto fills that role, operating a complete hub assembled by a trained Binance expert who spent years inside the exchanges that processed the highest volumes globally.

Pricing has not moved past presale levels yet. At $0.000000186 the floor sits well beneath what the listing will set, and more than $8.8 million deposited during heavy fear proves experienced wallets see the distance. An early SHIB holder turned a small deposit into life changing returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the listing is where presale holders make the gains everyone else pays more for. For anyone tracking the shiba inu price prediction but wanting the return only a confirmed listing delivers, Pepeto is where that timing advantage sits right now.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

SHIB trades at $0.0000059 with a $3.5 billion cap, sitting 93% below its $0.000086 all time high according to CoinMarketCap. Whales added $12.16 million as spot volume spiked 81%, showing conviction at these levels. Changelly targets $0.0000054 to $0.0000058 for the shiba inu price prediction in April with a year end high near $0.0000078.

Shibarium adoption needs to recover after the bridge exploit, and the Memecore flip adds competitive pressure. The outlook rewards patient holders, but from a $3.5 billion cap the percentage math that changes a portfolio needs months to build returns that a presale to listing event compresses into one move.

Conclusion

An early SHIB holder turned a small deposit into life changing returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the listing is where presale holders make the gains everyone else pays a higher price for. The shiba inu price prediction has whale backing, but being hours early is the difference between building wealth and watching others celebrate.

More than $8.8 million deposited at the Pepeto official website while sentiment sat at rock bottom proves the timing that made that holder rich is the same timing available on Pepeto before the listing closes the window. Entering the presale now captures what timing always delivered, and the shiba inu price prediction will still track $0.000007 while presale holders already collected what the Binance listing produced.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the shiba inu price prediction for 2026?

SHIB faces $0.000007 resistance with $12 million in whale buying, but the shiba inu price prediction targets limited gains while Pepeto from its presale floor offers 100x potential from one confirmed listing.

Why does the Memecore flip matter for SHIB holders?

Memecore overtaking SHIB by market cap adds competitive pressure, and the outlook now depends on reclaiming that position while Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing as the catalyst.

Is Pepeto worth entering now?

Holders on the Pepeto official website secure the ground floor entry, and the Binance listing replaces this presale price with open market pricing the moment volume begins.