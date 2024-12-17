The Ethereum killer, Solana (SOL) is showing potential for a price rally in the coming weeks, according to its technical indicators. Analysts forecast a price surge to $330. However, whales are showing more interest in IntelMarkets (INTL).

Thanks to its recent price pump of more than 700%, whales have bought more than $4.8 million worth of the altcoin in its presale While DOGE is targeting $0.62, analysts believe the IntelMarkets coin can skyrocket by more than 10x in this bull market.

Solana (SOL) Targets $330 As RSI Shows is Above Midline

Solana (SOL) has witnessed a massive price correction in the past few weeks. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of the Solana crypto has dropped by 5.4% in the weekly timeframe. The altcoin price is also down 4.3% on the biweekly timeframe and 2.0% on the monthly level.

In terms of price movement, In terms of price movement, the Solana token is consolidating between $205.09 and $234.11 on the weekly chart. Looking ahead, analysts like TraderSZ forecast the Solana price might rally to $264 in the coming weeks.

Also, Trader Tardigrade expects Solana (SOL) might rally to $330 in the coming weeks. The analyst noted that there is a strong support around $208. The sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency is bullish.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Accumulate 160M DOGE, Analyst Forecasts $0.62

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the top altcoins on the whales list in the past few weeks. A recent tweet by Ali Martinez revealed that they bought over 160 million DOGE on December 13. In the meantime, the Dogecoin token has dropped by 8.0% on the weekly chart.

It has also plunged by 3.3% in the biweekly timeframe. Despite the price drop, most of the memecoin’s technical indicators are bullish. The relative strength index is above the midline. Also, the Hull Moving Average (9) is flashing a buy signal which could lead to a price surge in the coming weeks.

CROW forecasts the Dogecoin price might rally to $0.62 in the coming weeks. They posted a chart that showed DOGE trading in an ascending channel with a support of around $0.36. Another analyst called Trader Tardigrade noted the Dogecoin crypto is breaking out of a symmetrical triangle. They expect a rally to $0.44.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Poised For 10x Gains

IntelMarkets (INTL) is one of the most popular cryptocurrency ICO projects in the crypto market and is currently in the eighth stage of the presale. At the moment, the token is selling at $0.073273, which represents an increase of more than 700% from its starting price. Analysts predict the value of the DeFi coin could see a 10x surge in the coming months.

The main feature that distinguishes IntelMarkets from other trading platforms is the use of Rodeum AI technology. This revolutionary AI is used in the development of the platform and provides users with sophisticated tools.

Some of them include AI trading bots and Multichannel Analysis to help traders gain an edge in the market. Security is also something IntelMarkets has solved. Imagine a platform that is resistant to quantum attacks. This is possible with IntelMarkets thanks to its Route X21 protocol.

IntelMarkets has a dual-chain architecture and is built on the Ethereum and Solana platforms, which are considered the best in their class. It means that traders can use Ethereum for its smart contracts or Solana for fast and cheap transactions. The synergy of AI innovation, blockchain flexibility, and advanced security puts IntelMarkets into the league of Binance.

INTL To Outpace DOGE and SOL Growth

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are expected to see gains in the coming weeks. Analyst forecasts the value of Dogecoin could surge to $0.62. On the other hand, Solana might surge to $330. Meanwhile, market experts have tagged IntelMarkets as the best cryptocurrency investment.