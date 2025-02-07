Experts Claim INTL Has More Upside Than XRP In 2025? $8 million Raised Is Just The Beginning

Crypto analysts believe IntelMarkets (INTL) has more upside than XRP in 2025 as its AI-powered trading platform gains momentum. With $8.1 million already raised, investor demand continues to soar. Experts predict INTL could surge 20x before the presale ends, fueled by its advanced AI tools, dual-chain architecture, and quantum-resistant security. As Ripple ETF adoption grows, INTL is emerging as one of the most promising crypto projects this year.

XRP Struggles Below $2.44 but Ripple ETF Hopes Keep Investors Optimistic

The XRP price is around $2.44, under pressure from bearish forces. XRP has lost 21% within the last 7 days and slid another 2% within the last twenty-four hours. Even after the correction, long-term investors watch regulatory developments and a potential Ripple ETF that may give the market new life.

Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is also gaining traction after securing new Revolut and Zero Hash listings, expanding its accessibility. Since RLUSD is available on Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, broader adoption could increase liquidity and utility within the Ripple ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Grayscale XRP Trust has made headlines after filing with the SEC on January 31, 2025, in a bid to convert the trust into a spot Ripple ETF. The fund currently holds $16 million in XRP, and if approved, this would provide institutional investors with a regulated investment vehicle to gain exposure to XRP. Analysts believe a Ripple ETF could drive new inflows, similar to how Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reshaped institutional adoption in early 2024.

Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC remains a key factor influencing market sentiment, but confidence rises as regulatory clarity improves. Purpose Investments, the firm behind the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, has also applied for a Purpose Ripple ETF, signaling strong institutional interest. It could legitimize XRP as a significant asset for mainstream investors if approved.

From a technical standpoint, a bullish pennant pattern suggests that XRP could break out toward $3.43, provided it holds key support levels in the coming weeks. Analysts remain cautious in the short term but see a strong upside potential if the Ripple ETF approvals materialize.

IntelMarkets: The AI-Powered Platform Redefining Crypto Trading

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a next-generation crypto trading platform that fuses artificial intelligence, blockchain, and finance (DeFi). Unlike traditional exchanges, It provides adaptive intelligence, fast transactions, and unparalleled trading precision.

IntelMarkets’ AI-driven trading system, built by experts from OpenAI and MIT, is at its core. These self-learning bots continuously analyze market trends, liquidity movements, and historical patterns, allowing traders to execute strategies with real-time precision. Unlike conventional tools that employ static algorithms, IntelMarkets’ AI adapts to changing market conditions to improve trade execution and risk management.

IntelMarkets features a dual-chain architecture on Solana and Ethereum, guaranteeing quick, scalable, and low-cost transactions. This setup enables traders to trade between ecosystems and select Ethereum’s security or Solana’s speed.

As quantum computing threatens conventional encryption methods, IntelMarkets is taking measures to safeguard its customers ‘security. The platform employs post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to protect users from cyber threats that can damage private secrets and transaction information. This quantum-resistant encryption makes IntelMarkets among the safest trading platforms in the marketplace.

IntelMarkets’ presale has gained incredible momentum, reflecting strong investor confidence in its technology and potential market impact. Currently in its ninth stage, INTL tokens are priced at $0.08 but will soon increase to $0.09 as demand rises. So far, IntelMarkets has raised over $8 million, and analysts predict that continued investor interest could push the presale past $10 million in the coming weeks.

With its AI-powered trading tools, dual-chain architecture, and quantum-resistant security, IntelMarkets is positioning itself as the best ICO of 2025, attracting traders looking for next-generation DeFi solutions.

To learn more about the IntelMarkets platform, visit the presale or Join the INTL community on Telegram.