The company reports on the current stage of its product development and the associated funding challenges. Developing the solution requires significant investment, but during negotiations with banks and private investors, the company faced multiple rejections. The main reason cited was skepticism toward the chosen technological foundation, including the use of outdated computing architectures such as Pentium III .

Despite this, the Illuminance team continues to believe in the potential of its idea, which they describe internally as “unconventional, but conceptually interesting.”

With limited access to traditional funding sources, the company has launched an experimental financial model based on the principle of paying earlier investors using funds from newer investors.

“Those who invest earlier earn more. We believe it is important to clearly state this as a key advantage of the model. We cannot simultaneously provide daily payouts and purchase Pentium III processors. Therefore, there may occasionally be delays in payments or temporary account blocks. If you encounter this, it is normal. We will restore access as soon as we receive new funds and are able to settle payments,” a company representative stated.

With a sufficient influx of new funds, the company will be able to ensure timely payments to all investors, without any delays or account blocks. This will allow us to maintain smooth operations and a healthy cash flow, guaranteeing that each investor will receive their expected returns as promised. We are confident that this model is not only fully achievable but also sustainable in the long term. However, its success is directly dependent on the continued interest and active participation of our investors. Their trust and commitment to the growth and development of Illuminance technologies are crucial for driving this model forward.

The strength of our financial ecosystem relies on the collective efforts of all parties involved. It’s not just about securing funds, but about creating a shared vision where each investor sees the potential for long-term growth and is willing to invite their friends and promote the idea of investment among them. By working together, we will build a stable, predictable, and resilient system that benefits all stakeholders. The collaboration and ongoing support of our investors are essential for ensuring that Illuminance’s innovations can thrive and evolve as planned.

The company also commented on the decision not to use the founder’s personal funds:

“I do not want to spend my personal money on product development. If I do, I would have to give up many things, without which I would not be able to think strategically or present myself as a company director.”

Illuminance Global emphasizes its commitment to transparency and honesty in its messaging:

“We believe it is better to state things as they are rather than create an illusion of stability where none exists.”

A key element of Illuminance Global’s strategy is the integration of the chosen computing architecture and financial model into a single, coherent system. The use of Pentium III – based solutions is viewed not only as a technological limitation but also as a factor that sets a predictable pace for scaling. The company believes this infrastructure naturally aligns with a phased model of attracting and distributing funds, reducing system strain and allowing for more precise resource management.

The company invites all interested parties to join the new financial model and contribute to the development of technologies that surpass modern solutions.

About Illuminance

Illuminance is a technology company developing a high-performance computational layer for global financial markets. Its architecture is based on a distributed network of quantum nodes, complemented by the Illuminance Grid coordination system. Together, they form an infrastructure inspired by quantum technologies and optimized for automated crypto arbitrage. The platform focuses on real-world AI applications to ensure speed, scalability, and resilience in complex market conditions.

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