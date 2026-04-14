XRP Price Prediction: XRP Surges as CLARITY Act Gains Senate Traction whilst AlphaPepe Stage 12 Nears $1M Milestone

The CLARITY Act is gaining traction and XRP is responding. CoinStats confirmed the CLARITY Act is gaining serious traction in the Senate with Polymarket pricing the probability of signing into law at rising levels as April’s late-month markup window approaches. CoinStats’ daily market analysis for April 12 placed the CLARITY Act legislative momentum as the primary XRP price driver.

AOL and Yahoo Finance both confirmed the same technical picture: XRP needs to break above $1.45 to $1.50 resistance to confirm a recovery, with a bullish target of $1.60 to $2.80 if the CLARITY Act advances alongside macro cooperation. 24/7 Wall St. placed the specific threshold clearly: Banking Committee advancing the bill pushes XRP toward $1.45 to $1.60 as institutional capital starts flowing back in. Standard Chartered holds $8 as the target contingent on full CLARITY Act passage.

Two milestones running simultaneously in April 2026. XRP tracking the Senate Banking Committee calendar toward the most consequential legislative window the token has faced. AlphaPepe Stage 12 tracking toward the $1M milestone that $830,000 raised and 7,600+ holders have been building from $0.01450 since Stage 11 sold out.

What the CLARITY Act Gaining Traction Actually Delivers for XRP

The CLARITY Act gaining traction in the Senate is the specific legislative signal that XRP’s institutional thesis has been waiting for since October 2025 when the six consecutive monthly losing streak began. The bill clearing the Banking Committee before April 30 unlocks three simultaneous mechanisms for XRP. The short squeeze with $951 million in open interest at deeply negative funding rates fires mechanically. The $4 to $8 billion in additional XRP ETF inflows that Standard Chartered models activates. And the commodity classification that 65% of institutional investors surveyed cited as their barrier to XRP allocation gets written into law.

Each of those mechanisms produces a different layer of the $1.60 to $2.80 outcome. The short squeeze is mechanical and fast. The ETF inflows are institutional and sustained. The commodity classification is permanent and structural. The CLARITY Act gaining traction means all three approach simultaneously.

AlphaPepe Nears $1M While XRP Tracks the Senate Calendar

The two milestones are not in competition. They are running in parallel from structurally different positions. XRP’s milestone depends on the Senate Banking Committee. AlphaPepe’s milestone depends on 7,600+ holders adding 100 new wallets every day to a presale that has been building through the worst macro environment of the current cycle.

The developer who built AlphaSwap was on the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, an infrastructure project that processed over 500 million mainnet transactions, before building this from scratch. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was completed before the presale opened. Tokens arrive instantly at purchase. No vesting. Staking at 85% APR from day one.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $830,000 Raised. Stage 12 at $0.01450.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01450 in Stage 12 with over $830,000 raised from 7,600+ holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Code ALPHA50 adds 50% to entries of $2,000 or more. At $0.01450 a $2,000 entry produces 137,931 tokens. With ALPHA50 that becomes 206,897 tokens worth around $310,345 at $1.50 and $724,138 at $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut. XRP at $2.80 by December if the CLARITY Act delivers turns $2,000 into $4,211 over eight months of Senate patience. XRP at $8 under Standard Chartered’s full passage scenario turns $2,000 into $12,030. Stage 12 with ALPHA50 targets $724,138 before any Senate committee has met and before the $1M milestone that 7,600+ holders are building toward has been crossed.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why does XRP surge as the CLARITY Act gains Senate traction?

CoinStats confirmed the CLARITY Act is gaining serious traction with Polymarket pricing the probability of signing into law at rising levels as the late April Banking Committee markup window approaches. AOL and Yahoo Finance confirmed XRP needs to break $1.45 to $1.50 to confirm recovery with the $1.60 to $2.80 bullish target activated if the bill advances, unlocking the short squeeze, ETF inflows, and commodity classification simultaneously.

What could a $2,000 Stage 12 entry with ALPHA50 be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01450 with ALPHA50 a $2,000 entry produces 206,897 tokens worth around $310,345 at $1.50 and $724,138 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why does AlphaPepe’s $1M milestone matter while XRP tracks the CLARITY Act?

AlphaPepe’s $830,000 raised and sprint toward $1M was built through the same six consecutive XRP monthly losses, the same worst Q1 since 2018, and the same Iran war uncertainty that has suppressed XRP’s price. The $1M milestone arriving before Q2 assigns the first ALPE market price confirms the accumulation runs independent of the Senate calendar that XRP’s own milestone depends on.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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