Toronto, ON, April 13th, 2026– Illuminance announces a strategic shift in its approach to computational power for its platform. After a series of challenges and experiments with quantum nodes, which ultimately did not meet expectations in real-world conditions, the company has made a bold and unexpected decision: to replace quantum nodes with Pentium III processors, leading to remarkable results.

Initially, Illuminance Global had planned to use quantum nodes for processing large volumes of data and performing parallel analytics operations. However, despite successful tests in a controlled environment, real-world scenarios revealed significant problems: unstable node performance, calculation failures, and incompetence among the staff handling the nodes.

“We encountered a series of technical problems that required immediate resolution. While quantum nodes promised a revolution in computing, in reality, they turned out to be nothing more than a cinematic fantasy,” said the CEO of Illuminance Global.

In the search for a solution to the challenges, the company spent months exploring alternative options but continued to face new obstacles. At the height of frustration, when it seemed like optimization was impossible, the CEO proposed an unexpected yet revolutionary solution: to transition from quantum nodes to Pentium III processors.

Inspiration for this decision came at the most unexpected moment. “After yet another unsuccessful attempt, I decided to take a break and play my favorite game, Doom 2. As I was playing through the level with the Baron of Hell, I remembered my old computer and was amazed by how efficiently it handled tasks that seemed complex: in one moment, it could react to key presses, emit gunshot sounds, and display graphical effects with no delays. At that moment, I realized: we don’t need to look for new technologies; we just need to turn to a time-tested solution,” shared the CEO of Illuminance.

After deciding to use Pentium III processors, the specialists at Illuminance Global conducted a series of tests that yielded surprising results. Despite the seemingly retro choice, the system built on Pentium III processors successfully handled data processing, providing the necessary stability and performance. Moreover, the low cost of these processors allowed the company to scale the system flexibly, significantly increasing its capacity at minimal cost.

As a result of the successful implementation of this new approach, Illuminance Global has shut down the Illuminance Grid project and is now actively negotiating with manufacturers for the mass production of Pentium III processors. This decision has opened new horizons for the company, and it is now ready to offer the market high-speed computing and data analysis based on stable and proven solutions.

About Illuminance

Illuminance is a technology company developing a high-performance computational layer for global financial markets. Its architecture is based on a distributed network of quantum nodes, complemented by the Illuminance Grid coordination system. Together, they form an infrastructure inspired by quantum technologies and optimized for automated crypto arbitrage. The platform focuses on real-world AI applications to ensure speed, scalability, resilience, and adaptability in complex and rapidly evolving global financial market conditions worldwide.

Media Contact:

corporate@illuminanceglobal.com

https://illuminanceglobal.com