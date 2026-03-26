How Fintech Is Driving Banking Innovation

Fintech-driven banking innovations generated $85 billion in new revenue for the global banking industry in 2025, according to a Deloitte analysis of technology-enabled financial product revenue. The figure includes revenue from AI-powered lending, mobile payment services, robo-advisory platforms, and embedded banking products that did not exist a decade ago. Fintech is not just disrupting banking. It is creating entirely new revenue streams that expand the total addressable market for financial services.

New Revenue Categories Created by Fintech

Several revenue categories that now generate billions of dollars were created or significantly expanded by fintech innovation. Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) generated approximately $18 billion in revenue globally in 2025, according to industry data. The entire BNPL category essentially did not exist before 2015. Robo-advisory services managed $2.5 trillion in assets and generated $12 billion in management fees. Embedded finance, where banking products are integrated into non-financial platforms, generated an estimated $22 billion in revenue.

According to a McKinsey analysis of fintech-driven innovation revenue, the fastest-growing new revenue category in banking is embedded lending, which grew 65% year over year in 2025. The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030, and embedded lending will be one of the primary contributors to that growth.

Fintech innovation is driving 40% faster financial product development, and that speed advantage is creating new product categories faster than traditional product development processes can respond.

How AI Is Driving Banking Innovation

Artificial intelligence is the single largest technology driver of banking innovation. AI-powered fraud detection systems saved the global banking industry an estimated $42 billion in 2025 by preventing fraudulent transactions. AI credit scoring models expanded the addressable lending market by approving 30% more borrowers while maintaining comparable default rates. AI chatbots handle more than 40% of customer service inquiries at many large banks, reducing costs while improving response times.

According to Statista’s data on AI impact in banking, financial institutions that deployed AI at scale reported an average revenue increase of 12% in their AI-enhanced product lines compared with non-AI alternatives. Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and AI is the primary tool through which much of that reshaping occurs.

Open Banking as an Innovation Enabler

Open banking regulations, which require banks to share customer data through APIs with customer consent, have created a foundation for innovation that benefits both fintech companies and traditional banks. In the UK, which implemented open banking in 2018, there are now more than 400 regulated third-party providers offering services built on bank data. In Europe, PSD2 has enabled similar innovation across 27 member states.

According to a 2025 Accenture report on open banking innovation, the most common open banking use cases are account aggregation (used by 45 million consumers in the UK alone), automated savings and investment services, and streamlined lending applications that use bank transaction data for creditworthiness assessment. The global open banking market is expected to exceed $123 billion by 2031, and the innovation enabled by open data sharing is a primary growth driver.

Innovation in Payments and Transfers

Payment innovation continues at a rapid pace. Real-time payment systems now operate in more than 70 countries. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are live in 11 countries and in development in more than 100 others. Programmable payments, which execute automatically when predefined conditions are met, are an emerging capability with applications in insurance, supply chain finance, and subscription management.

According to a BCG study on payment innovation, real-time payments generated $28 billion in incremental revenue for financial institutions in 2025 through new use cases that were not possible with batch processing systems. Digital wallet usage has reached more than 4 billion users worldwide, and wallets are increasingly the interface through which payment innovations reach consumers.

Deloitte’s finding that fintech-driven innovation generated $85 billion in new banking revenue is significant because it demonstrates that fintech is expanding the market rather than simply redistributing existing revenue. As AI, embedded finance, and open banking continue to mature, the new revenue created by fintech innovation will continue to grow faster than the revenue it displaces from traditional products.