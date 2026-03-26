Why Digital Banking Is Becoming the Industry Standard

More than 65% of new bank accounts opened globally in 2025 were digital-only accounts, according to Capgemini’s World Retail Banking Report. In markets like South Korea, Sweden, and Brazil, that figure exceeded 80%. The data signals that digital banking is no longer an alternative to traditional banking. It is becoming the industry standard, the default way that consumers open, manage, and interact with their bank accounts. The remaining question is not whether digital banking will dominate but how quickly the transition will complete across different markets and demographics.

The Metrics That Define the New Standard

Several metrics confirm digital banking’s transition from alternative to standard. According to a McKinsey analysis of digital banking adoption metrics, the share of banking transactions conducted through digital channels exceeded 90% in 2025 for the first time globally. Branch transactions now account for less than 5% of total interactions in most developed markets. Call center interactions account for another 5%.

App store ratings provide another indicator. Banking apps are now among the most downloaded and highest-rated app categories globally. According to Statista’s data on banking app downloads, banking and fintech apps were downloaded 7.2 billion times in 2025, making financial services one of the top five app categories by download volume.

Fintech app downloads surpassed 7 billion globally, and that download volume reflects the mass-market adoption of digital financial services across all demographics and regions.

What Industry Standard Means for Banks

When digital banking becomes the industry standard, the strategic implications for financial institutions are significant. Branch networks shift from being a competitive advantage to a cost burden that requires active management and rationalization. Technology investment shifts from discretionary to mandatory. Customer acquisition and retention become primarily digital activities.

According to a 2025 Accenture report on digital-standard banking strategy, banks that are in the top quartile for digital capability generate 20% higher return on equity than those in the bottom quartile. The performance gap has widened every year since 2020, indicating that digital capability is increasingly a prerequisite for financial performance rather than a source of differentiation.

Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks, and the convergence toward digital-standard operations is narrowing the gap between fintech and bank operating models.

Regulatory Alignment With Digital Standards

Regulators are adapting their frameworks to reflect digital banking’s status as the new standard. Open banking regulations in the EU (PSD2), UK, Australia, and Brazil require banks to provide API access to customer data with customer consent. Digital identity frameworks are being standardized to support remote account opening. Real-time payment mandates are expanding globally.

According to a BCG analysis of digital banking regulation, 65 countries now have regulations that explicitly support or require digital banking capabilities, compared with 25 in 2019. These regulations effectively make digital capability a compliance requirement rather than a strategic choice. The global open banking market is expected to exceed $123 billion by 2031, driven in part by regulatory mandates that require banks to participate in digital data-sharing ecosystems.

The Remaining Gaps

While digital banking is the standard for most consumers, gaps remain. Elderly populations in many markets still rely on branch and phone banking. Rural areas with limited internet connectivity face access challenges. Complex financial products like mortgages and business loans often still benefit from human advisory relationships.

Fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults, but digital literacy and internet access remain barriers for certain populations. According to Statista’s data on the digital divide in banking, approximately 12% of adults in developed markets and 35% in developing markets do not use digital banking due to connectivity, literacy, or preference barriers.

Banks are addressing these gaps through hybrid models that combine digital capabilities with targeted physical or phone-based services for populations that need them. Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, but the path to universal digital banking will require continued investment in accessibility.

Capgemini’s finding that 65% of new accounts are digital-only is an industry-wide tipping point. When two-thirds of new customers choose digital from the start, the industry standard has shifted. Banks that continue to invest primarily in physical distribution are investing against the market.