How Fintech Is Reshaping Financial Services Competition

Fintech companies captured an estimated 5% of total global banking revenue in 2024, up from 2% in 2019, according to McKinsey’s Global Banking Annual Review. That 5% figure represents approximately $150 billion in annual revenue that has shifted from traditional banks to fintech companies or been created by fintechs in market segments banks did not previously serve. The competitive dynamics of financial services have changed in ways that affect pricing, product design, customer expectations, and market structure.

Where Fintech Competition Is Most Intense

Payments is the segment where fintech companies have captured the most market share. fintech companies are capturing 25% of global banking revenues as companies like Stripe, Square, and Adyen take processing volume from legacy providers including Fiserv, FIS, and Global Payments. CB Insights data shows that modern payment processors grew their collective market share from 15% in 2018 to 32% in 2024.

Consumer lending is the second most competitive segment. digital lending platforms originated $47 billion in personal loans in 2025 in the United States alone through AI-driven underwriting platforms. These platforms compete directly with banks on personal loans, student loan refinancing, and auto lending. S&P Global estimated that fintech lenders originated 15% of US personal loans in 2024, up from 5% in 2016.

Wealth management has seen significant fintech-driven competition. Robinhood’s commission-free trading model forced every major brokerage to eliminate trading fees. Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and E*Trade all dropped commissions to zero within months of Robinhood’s rise. That competitive response transferred an estimated $10 billion in annual fee revenue from brokerages to consumers.

How Competition Has Changed Product Design

Fintech competition has raised the baseline for product design across financial services. Features that were innovative when neobanks launched, including instant notifications, round-up savings, and fee-free accounts, are now standard at traditional banks. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo have each rebuilt their mobile apps to match or exceed fintech user experience standards.

60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services and banks have responded by investing heavily in digital capabilities. BCG estimated that the top 50 global banks spent a combined $300 billion on technology in 2024. A significant portion of that spending went directly to matching fintech-driven customer expectations.

Product unbundling was the first competitive wave. Fintechs took specific products like payments, lending, or savings and offered them independently with better terms or user experience. Product rebundling is the current wave. Companies like Revolut, SoFi, and Nubank now offer comprehensive financial product suites that compete with banks across multiple categories simultaneously. fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks in specific product categories and are now extending that advantage across bundled offerings.

The Impact on Pricing and Fees

Fintech competition has driven down fees across multiple financial product categories. International transfer fees dropped from an average of 8.4% in 2015 to 4.3% in 2024, largely due to competition from Wise, Remitly, and WorldRemit. Overdraft fees at US banks declined by 50% between 2019 and 2024 after neobanks offered fee-free overdraft alternatives. Stock trading commissions went from $7-10 per trade to zero across the industry.

fintech platforms are reducing financial transaction costs by up to 80% through automation and efficiency improvements that allow them to offer lower fees while maintaining margins. The Bank for International Settlements found that increased fintech competition correlated with a 15-25% reduction in banking service costs in markets where fintech adoption was highest.

The fee compression is not uniform. Mortgage origination, commercial lending, and investment banking have seen less fee pressure from fintechs because these products require more human judgment and relationship management. Consumer payments, personal lending, and basic banking services have seen the most significant fee reductions. Statista projected that consumer financial service fees globally would decline by an additional 10-15% by 2028 as fintech competition continues to intensify.

Market Structure Changes

Fintech competition is changing the structure of financial services markets in three ways. First, it is increasing the total number of financial service providers. over 30,000 fintech companies now operate worldwide and the number continues to grow. This increased competition benefits consumers through more choices, better terms, and improved service quality.

Second, it is creating new market segments. Embedded finance, buy-now-pay-later, earned wage access, and cryptocurrency custody are product categories that did not exist a decade ago. These new categories represent additional revenue opportunities rather than pure substitution of existing bank products. the global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030 will create an entirely new distribution channel for financial services that operates outside traditional banking networks.

Third, it is accelerating consolidation among weaker traditional players. Banks that cannot invest sufficiently in technology face growing competitive disadvantages. The number of FDIC-insured banks in the US declined from 8,000 in 2010 to under 4,600 in 2024, driven partly by competition from fintechs that made small banks’ limited digital capabilities more visible to customers.

The Competitive Equilibrium Ahead

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups as the competitive relationship evolves from disruption to collaboration. The emerging equilibrium involves fintechs providing the technology layer, banks providing the regulatory and capital infrastructure, and both competing for the customer relationship.

fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry with fintech companies, banks, and technology companies each playing distinct but overlapping roles. The competitive dynamics of 2026 are more nuanced than the simple “fintechs will replace banks” narrative of the early 2010s. Banks have proven more resilient than early fintech advocates expected. Fintechs have proven more durable than banking incumbents hoped. The result is a more competitive, more efficient financial services industry that serves consumers and businesses better than either sector could alone.

Financial services competition in 2026 operates at a higher level of intensity than at any previous point. global fintech revenue is expected to triple within the next decade that serve both fintech challengers and traditional incumbents, ensuring that the benefits of fintech innovation, including lower fees, faster processing, and better user experiences, spread across the entire financial system regardless of which companies customers choose to bank with.