The Role of Technology in Building Scalable Banking Platforms

The global market for cloud-native core banking platforms grew 48% year over year to $18 billion in 2025, according to Gartner’s banking technology market analysis. The growth is driven by both new digital banks building on cloud platforms from the start and established banks migrating away from legacy mainframe systems that can no longer support modern product requirements. Scalable banking technology is no longer a competitive advantage for early adopters. It is a baseline requirement for any institution that wants to launch products quickly, manage costs effectively, and serve customers across digital channels.

What Scalable Banking Technology Requires

Scalable banking platforms share several characteristics. They run on cloud infrastructure, typically from AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, which allows compute and storage capacity to expand automatically as demand increases. They use microservices architecture, where individual functions like payments, lending, and account management run as independent services that can be updated without affecting the entire system. And they provide APIs that allow external applications and partners to connect with banking functionality.

According to a McKinsey study on scalable banking platform requirements, the key performance metrics for modern banking platforms include: processing latency below 100 milliseconds per transaction, availability of 99.99% or higher, the ability to handle 10x traffic spikes without degradation, and deployment cycles measured in hours rather than months.

Fintech infrastructure platforms represent a $150 billion opportunity, and core banking platforms are the largest single segment within that market.

The Leading Platform Providers

Several companies have emerged as leading providers of scalable banking technology. Thought Machine, a UK-based company whose Vault platform is used by Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, and JPMorgan, has built a cloud-native core banking system designed to replace legacy mainframes. Mambu, based in Berlin, provides a composable banking platform used by more than 200 banks and fintech companies globally. Temenos, the Switzerland-based banking software company, serves more than 3,000 financial institutions.

According to Statista’s data on core banking platform market share, the top five cloud-native core banking providers held approximately 45% of the market in 2025, up from 25% in 2021. Financial APIs are powering the next generation of fintech platforms, and core banking providers are at the center of the API ecosystem that connects banks, fintech companies, and third-party services.

Migration Challenges for Traditional Banks

Migrating from a legacy core banking system to a cloud-native platform is one of the most complex technology projects that a financial institution can undertake. The migration must occur while the bank continues to serve millions of customers without interruption. Data must be transferred accurately across different data models. Staff must be retrained on new systems and processes.

According to a 2025 Accenture analysis of core banking migration projects, the average core migration takes 3 to 5 years from planning to completion and costs between $200 million and $1 billion for a large bank. Approximately 30% of migration projects experience significant delays or cost overruns. Despite these risks, the business case for migration is strong: banks that complete migrations report 40% faster product launch cycles, 30% lower infrastructure costs, and 20% higher customer satisfaction scores.

Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and core banking platform modernization is the mechanism through which many traditional banks are responding to that competitive pressure.

The Economic Case for Scalable Platforms

The economic case for scalable banking platforms rests on three pillars. First, cloud infrastructure reduces capital expenditure by replacing owned data centers with pay-as-you-go cloud services. Second, microservices architecture reduces development costs by allowing teams to work independently on different banking functions. Third, API connectivity reduces integration costs by providing standardized interfaces for partner connections.

According to a BCG study on the economics of scalable banking, banks that have fully migrated to cloud-native platforms achieve cost-to-income ratios 8 to 12 percentage points lower than banks running legacy systems. That difference translates directly into profitability and competitive capacity. Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks in part because they were built on scalable technology from the start, without the cost and risk of migration.

Gartner’s 48% growth figure for cloud-native core banking reflects an industry approaching a tipping point. Within the next five years, most banking transactions globally will be processed on cloud-native platforms, completing a technology transition that has been underway for more than a decade.