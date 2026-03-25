Digital Lending Platforms Originated $47 Billion in Personal Loans in 2025

Digital lending platforms originated $47 billion in personal loans in the United States in 2025, according to TransUnion’s consumer credit report. That figure is a 23% increase over 2024 and represents the largest annual gain in unsecured digital loan originations since 2019.

How Online Lending Reached This Scale

A decade ago, online lending was a rounding error in consumer finance. Companies like LendingClub and Prosper processed a combined $3.6 billion in 2014, mostly through peer-to-peer models that matched retail investors with borrowers. The model was slow, capital-constrained, and limited to borrowers with strong credit profiles.

That changed in two stages. First, institutional capital replaced retail investors. Banks, credit unions, and asset managers began purchasing whole loans or funding warehouse lines for digital lenders. Fintech investment surpassed $210 billion in recent years, and much of that capital went directly into lending infrastructure. Second, the borrower pool expanded. Lenders like Upstart, SoFi, and LendingPoint built machine-learning underwriting models that could assess creditworthiness using alternative data, including bank transaction history, employment records, and education credentials.

By 2022, digital lenders had captured 49% of all unsecured personal loan originations in the U.S., according to Experian. In 2025, that share crossed 58%. The remaining 42% comes from traditional banks and credit unions, many of which now use fintech-built technology for their own digital loan products.

Where the $47 Billion Went

Debt consolidation remains the primary use case. TransUnion data shows 41% of digital personal loans in 2025 were used to pay off existing debt, particularly credit card balances. The average consolidation loan amount was $15,200, up from $13,800 in 2024.

Home improvement loans ranked second at 18%, followed by medical expenses at 11%. The remaining 30% was split across auto refinancing, major purchases, and small business use. The global digital payments market projected to hit $20 trillion has also fed into this trend, as more transactions move online and consumers seek financing at the point of need.

The fastest-growing segment was small-dollar loans under $5,000. Platforms like MoneyLion, Possible Finance, and Brigit processed $6.8 billion in loans under $5,000, up 37% from 2024, per the Center for Responsible Lending. These loans serve borrowers who previously relied on payday lenders or overdraft facilities.

The Underwriting Shift Behind the Numbers

Traditional lending uses FICO scores as the primary filter. A borrower with a 620 score gets a different rate than one with a 740, regardless of other financial behavior. Digital lenders still use FICO, but they layer additional signals on top.

Upstart, for example, evaluates over 1,600 variables. Its 2025 10-K filing with the SEC shows that 84% of its loans are now fully automated with no human review. The company’s annualized default rate dropped to 4.9% in Q4 2025, down from 7.2% in Q4 2023. That improvement came from better modeling, not from tighter lending. Upstart’s approval rate actually increased from 26% to 33% over the same period.

Fintech adoption rates now surpass 64% globally, and lending is one of the categories where adoption has been strongest. Borrowers who have used a digital lender once tend to return. SoFi reported a 72% repeat borrower rate in its 2025 earnings call.

What This Means for Banks and Borrowers

Banks face a strategic question. They can build their own digital lending platforms, which requires engineering talent, data infrastructure, and regulatory approvals for AI-based underwriting. Or they can partner with existing fintech lenders, either through white-label lending or by purchasing loans originated on fintech platforms.

Over 70% of financial institutions now invest in fintech partnerships, and lending partnerships account for a significant share. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, uses a third-party digital platform for portions of its personal lending. Goldman Sachs shuttered its own digital lending product, Marcus personal loans, in 2024 and instead pivoted to partnerships.

For borrowers, the expansion of digital lending has two measurable effects. First, access has widened. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that digital lenders approve loans for borrowers in ZIP codes where bank branch density has declined by more than 20% since 2015. Second, rates are more competitive. The average APR on a 36-month digital personal loan was 11.4% in 2025, compared to 12.8% at traditional banks, according to LendingTree.

Regulatory Pressure Is Building

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued proposed rulemaking in late 2025 that would require digital lenders using AI underwriting to provide specific adverse action explanations tied to the variables that triggered a denial. Current regulations only require lenders to cite broad categories like “insufficient credit history.”

State regulators are also active. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has audited 14 digital lending platforms since January 2025, focusing on fee disclosures and marketing practices. New York’s Department of Financial Services proposed a licensing framework specifically for AI-driven lending models.

The global fintech market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2030, and lending will remain one of its largest segments. The $47 billion in 2025 U.S. originations is a marker, not a ceiling.

TransUnion projects digital personal loan originations will reach $62 billion by 2027, driven by further adoption among Gen Z borrowers and expansion into auto and small business lending. The infrastructure is built. The capital is allocated. The borrowers are already there.