Fintech Adoption Rates Surpass 64% Globally: Key Markets Driving Growth

Fintech adoption rates have surpassed 64% globally, according to EY’s Global Fintech Adoption Index. That means nearly two out of every three adults with internet access have used at least one fintech service, whether it is a mobile payment app, a digital bank account, a robo-advisor, or a buy-now-pay-later product.

That 64% figure is a global average. In some markets, adoption is well above 80%. In others, it is still below 30%. The gap between the highest and lowest adoption rates tells you more about where fintech is heading than the average alone.

The Markets Driving Adoption

China and India lead the world in fintech adoption, but for different reasons.

China’s fintech ecosystem was built on top of two platforms: Alipay (owned by Ant Group) and WeChat Pay (owned by Tencent). These platforms combined payments, lending, insurance, and investment products into single apps that hundreds of millions of people use daily. By 2023, mobile payments in China exceeded $30 trillion in annual transaction value, according to the People’s Bank of China. Fintech adoption in urban China is above 90%.

India’s path was different. The government built the infrastructure and let private companies build on top of it. The Aadhaar biometric identity system gave 1.3 billion people a verifiable digital identity. The UPI payments network, launched in 2016, connected every bank account in the country to a single interoperable payment rail. By early 2025, UPI was processing over 13 billion transactions per month, according to the National Payments Corporation of India. Companies like PhonePe, Google Pay India, and Paytm built consumer apps on top of this government-created infrastructure.

The UK has the highest fintech adoption rate in Europe. Open banking regulation, a supportive regulatory sandbox from the Financial Conduct Authority, and a concentration of fintech talent in London have created a market where digital banking and payment services are mainstream. Revolut, Monzo, and Starling Bank collectively serve over 30 million customers in the UK alone.

Brazil’s adoption surged after the launch of Pix in November 2020. Within three years, more than 150 million Brazilians (roughly 70% of the population) had registered for Pix. Nubank, the world’s largest digital bank by customer count, reached over 90 million customers in Brazil by 2024, according to its public filings.

What Is Driving Adoption Across Markets

Several factors consistently predict higher fintech adoption rates.

Smartphone penetration is the most obvious one. Fintech services are delivered primarily through mobile apps. In markets where smartphone ownership exceeds 70%, fintech adoption tends to follow closely. According to GSMA’s Mobile Economy report, global smartphone connections reached 6.4 billion in 2024, covering roughly 78% of the world’s population.

Young demographics matter too. Markets with large populations under 35 tend to adopt fintech faster. This is partly because younger consumers are more comfortable with digital interfaces, and partly because they are often underserved by traditional banks. In many emerging markets, young adults’ first financial account is a mobile wallet, not a bank account.

Dissatisfaction with existing banks is a third factor. In markets where traditional banking is expensive, slow, or difficult to access, consumers switch to fintech alternatives more willingly. Digital banking solutions that accelerate access are gaining ground in precisely these markets.

Government policy plays a direct role. India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix were both government-led initiatives that created the conditions for mass fintech adoption. In contrast, markets where regulators have been slow to modernise payment infrastructure, such as parts of the Middle East and some smaller European countries, have lower adoption rates.

Where Adoption Is Still Low and Why

Despite the 64% global average, large pockets of the world remain underserved. Sub-Saharan Africa has some of the lowest fintech adoption rates outside of mobile money services. While M-Pesa and similar platforms have brought basic payment services to hundreds of millions, more complex fintech products like digital lending, insurance, and investment platforms have limited penetration.

The barriers are structural. Internet connectivity is unreliable in rural areas. Electricity access is inconsistent. Regulatory frameworks for digital financial services are still being developed in many African countries. The World Bank estimates that 1.7 billion adults globally remain unbanked, with the highest concentrations in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Parts of the Middle East and North Africa also have lower adoption, partly due to regulatory restrictions and partly due to cultural preferences for cash. However, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are exceptions, with both countries actively promoting fintech through government-backed initiatives and regulatory sandboxes.

Japan and South Korea represent interesting cases. Both are wealthy, technologically advanced economies with high smartphone penetration, but their fintech adoption rates lag behind China and India. The reason is that their existing banking systems work well. When traditional banks provide good digital experiences, the incentive to switch to a fintech alternative is weaker. This suggests that fintech adoption is driven not just by technology availability but by the gap between what consumers want and what their current banks provide.

What 64% Adoption Means for the Industry

A 64% global adoption rate means fintech has moved past the early adopter phase and into the mainstream. But it also means there is still significant room for growth. The remaining 36% represents hundreds of millions of potential users, many of them in markets where traditional banking infrastructure is weak or absent.

For fintech companies, the next wave of growth will come from going deeper in existing markets and wider into new ones. Going deeper means converting occasional fintech users into daily users. Many consumers who have downloaded a fintech app use it only for one or two functions. Converting a payment-only user into someone who also uses lending, savings, or insurance products on the same platform is the path to higher revenue per customer.

Going wider means reaching populations that current fintech products do not serve well. This includes rural communities in emerging markets, older demographics in developed markets, and small businesses that still rely on cash and paper-based processes. Compliance technology is also adapting to support fintech expansion into regulated markets.

The 64% figure is a milestone, not a ceiling. The infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and consumer habits that brought fintech this far are still developing. The markets where adoption is lowest today are often the ones with the fastest growth trajectories. For startups and investors looking at the global fintech opportunity, the most interesting question is not where adoption is highest, but where it is growing fastest.