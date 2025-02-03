Historic $2M Inflows From DOGE to Viral AI Altcoin After Releasing New Data Dashboard

Dogecoin has been witnessing significant outflows of investors in recent times especially following the warning the NYSDFS issued to investors concerning memecoins in the crypto market. Investors are still cautious and are yet to return to the DOGE market.

Instead, they’re diversifying with a viral AI presale altcoin with a remarkable $2 million investment. This AI altcoin is stirring excitement in the crypto market with its unique offerings and potential huge returns. Keep reading to get the full details!

Dogecoin Price Drops To New Lows, Investors Remain Cautious

Following the warning from the NYSDFS, the Dogecoin price started a fresh decline from the $0.3850 resistance zone, dipping below the $0.3500 and $0.3350 support levels. The Dogecoin price even spiked below $0.320 during this past week, with a new low forming at $0.3052.

However, the Dogecoin price has now risen above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward move from the $0.3599 swing high to the $0.3052 low. In the last 2 days, DOGE broke above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $0.330.

The Dogecoin price is now trading above the $0.330 level with immediate resistance near the $0.3390 level. Analysts predict further declines over 6% from its current $0.3323 level for the Dogecoin price in the coming week, attributing the declines to a major DOGE investors’ outflows of $2 million.

IntelMarkets Records Significant Investor Inflows Following Dogecoin Price Decline

While DOGE is experiencing declines amid investor outflows, IntelMarkets is seeing significant inflows. Market observers have noted that this trend is not merely coincidental; it represents a migration of DOGE investors to IntelMarkets. But why are DOGE investors choosing IntelMarkets?

IntelMarkets is a fast-rising crypto exchange which offers a plethora of AI-powered trading features such as real-time actionable trade signals generated by its native AI algorithm. This algorithm delivers data-driven insights from over 10,000 data points and identifies high yield opportunities across different markets and asset classes, delivering all of these in actionable steps to traders.

With these resources, investors are able to make better informed trading decisions, hit their individual trading goals, mitigate potential trading risks and ultimately maximize profits. IntelMarkets is the ultimate platform to buy, sell, and trade cutting-edge AI agents. It merges advanced analytics with blockchain technology to revolutionize the deployment of AI tools.

DOGE Investors Jump Ship With $2 Million Invested In INTL’s Ongoing Presale

The standout feature of this cutting-edge trading platform is that it caters to all categories of investors. New investors can leverage its copy trading program, using signals generated by AI agents and expert traders to make profitable trades until they understand the market better.

On the other hand, both average and seasoned investors can utilize IntelMarkets’ advanced trading agents and bots, customizing them to take trades based on their individual trading strategies and goals. Investors can also access their assets and make trades on IntelMarkets from any part of the world using any smart device.

Moreover, IntelMarkets is offering investors a unique lucrative investment opportunity with its ongoing crypto presale. According to market observers, INTL will likely surpass $5 in the first few months post launch especially with current inflow of investors.

This follows the release of IntelMarkets’ new data dashboard revealing 600% gains investors have earned from its presale inter-stage returns. With DOGE investors already seizing positions ahead of INTL’s anticipated rally by investing $2 million, you can now get in on the action for just $0.082 per token. Don’t miss this opportunity—join now!

