Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets

Encrypt brings FHE to Solana to enable fast, fully confidential, and composable applications on Solana

Encrypt is coming to Solana with a clear vision: Encrypted Capital Markets.

Solana is the number one ecosystem for blockchain developers and the most used blockchain in the world. It is where the fastest teams ship, where breakout consumer products launch, and where Internet Capital Markets are being built in real time.

Encrypt introduces a new cryptographic capability to the Solana ecosystem: Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). This enables developers and institutions to build applications that can perform computations directly on encrypted data. In practical terms, this allows data to remain private while application logic is executed onchain.

With Encrypt, developers and institutions are building high-performance financial applications on Solana, can add native cryptographic privacy to those applications natively. These may include use cases such as trading venues, lending markets, auctions, prediction markets, and other application categories that previously faced difficulties on public blockchains due to privacy limitations.

Encrypted Capital Markets

Blockchains are recognized for their composability, though they have historically faced limitations in supporting data privacy.

Most existing approaches to onchain privacy force tradeoffs. Some rely on trusted operators or specialized hardware, others can hide information for a single user, but do not allow applications shared by multiple users to be confidential, and some sacrifice composability between applications. Additionally, many privacy systems are simply too slow or too limited for real financial applications.

Encrypt changes that model by bringing FHE to Solana.

FHE is a breakthrough cryptographic primitive that allows computation to happen on encrypted data without decrypting it first. Instead of exposing balances, positions, orders, or application state to the public, developers can build programs where sensitive information remains encrypted throughout execution.

This opens the door to a new design space for Solana builders: financial applications that are fast, composable and confidential by default.

Confidential trading, hidden liquidity, private collateral, sealed-bid auctions, private prediction markets, encrypted strategy vaults, FHE-TLS application with confidential and verifiable read/write API calls, and other privacy-preserving applications can now be built in a way that feels native to Solana’s execution environment.

“Solana already has the performance, developer energy, and market structure to become the home of the next generation of onchain finance,” said Dolev Mutzari, Co-Founder of Encrypt. “Encrypt adds a missing primitive: the ability to build applications that keep sensitive data encrypted while still running on a public blockchain. That is what Encrypted Capital Markets means.”

A New Primitive for Solana Developers

At the core of Encrypt is a developer platform that allows teams to write encrypted Solana programs.

Instead of treating privacy as a bolt-on feature, Encrypt makes confidentiality part of the application itself. Developers and institutions can build programs that operate on encrypted inputs and encrypted state, while preserving the composability and programmability that make Solana powerful.

For users, that means public blockchains no longer need to mean fully public financial behavior.

For developers, it means entirely new product categories become practical on Solana: markets with hidden intent, lending systems with confidential positions, marketplaces with sealed bidding, and applications where privacy is part of the user experience rather than a compromise.

For institutions, it removes one of the biggest barriers to adoption, allowing the institution to enjoy the benefits of a public, permissionless and composable blockchain, without having to share or reveal sensitive data.

Just as importantly, Encrypt is designed for real applications, not just demos. Its architecture is built to make confidential execution practical for the kinds of high-throughput, low-latency composable environments that modern onchain markets require.

Why It Matters

Today, much of crypto finance still assumes that every action, position, and strategy must be visible by default.

That transparency has benefits, but it also creates clear limitations. Traders expose intent before execution. Liquidity providers reveal positions. Institutions face barriers to participating in public markets where every move is immediately visible. And many applications that require confidential shared state simply cannot exist in a fully transparent environment.

Encrypt gives Solana builders a way to overcome those limits without sacrificing the openness and composability of public blockchains.

That is the foundation for Encrypted Capital Markets: a world where sensitive financial logic can move onchain without forcing users, institutions, and applications to reveal everything in public.

“Solana has already proven that markets can move onchain,” said David Lachmish, Co-Founder of Encrypt. “The next frontier is cryptographic guarantees for private state on a public blockchain, and Encrypt brings FHE to Solana to make confidentiality a native building block for composable applications.”

With Encrypt, Solana can support a future where markets are still onchain, programmable, and globally accessible, but where confidentiality becomes part of the infrastructure. Encrypt will be live on Solana devnet in early Q2, and will launch on mainnet later this year.

About Encrypt

Encrypt is building the infrastructure for Encrypted Capital Markets on Solana. By bringing Fully Homomorphic Encryption to the Solana Virtual Machine, Encrypt enables developers to build applications that compute on encrypted data directly onchain, unlocking a new generation of confidential DeFi, markets, and financial applications.

Encrypt is built by the team behind Ika, and uses Ika as infrastructure on Solana as part of its broader vision for next-generation onchain financial systems. Users can learn more here.

Contact

Encrypt

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