Ika Is Coming to Solana to Power Bridgeless Capital Markets

dWallets make it possible to bring assets from every network to Solana, to hold, trade, and use financially without bridges

Ika is coming to Solana with a clear vision: Bridgeless Capital Markets.

Solana is the number one ecosystem for blockchain developers and the most used blockchain in the world. It is where the fastest teams ship, where breakout consumer products launch, and where Internet Capital Markets are being built in real time.

Ika is bringing to Solana a new primitive: dWallets, decentralized programmable multi-chain wallet accounts that let Solana users control assets on any blockchain without trusted intermediaries

With Ika, Solana is not just the best place to issue new assets or trade Solana-native assets. It becomes the place where assets from every network can be held, traded, and utilized financially on Solana without bridges.

Bridgeless Capital Markets

Solana is emerging as the home of Internet Capital Markets, but today non-native assets typically reach Solana through bridges, introducing fragmentation, synthetic wrappers, and trusted intermediaries. Ika replaces that model with dWallets, enabling Solana applications to control assets across networks directly with zero-trust cryptography.

This makes Solana the chain where all digital assets live on natively.

Bitcoin, RWAs, stablecoins, and other assets issued elsewhere can be held by Solana users and brought into Solana trading venues, lending markets, treasury systems, and consumer products without fragmenting liquidity across wrappers and synthetic versions. Capital from every ecosystem can flow into one execution environment: Solana.

“Solana already has the speed, the builder energy, and the market structure to become the place where global onchain capital converges” said David Lachmish, Co-Founder of Ika. “Ika gives Solana builders a powerful primitive: a way for assets from every network to be controlled and used on Solana without bridges.”

The dWallet: A New Primitive on Solana

At the core of Ika is the dWallet primitive: a programmable, transferable multi-chain account on Solana that can control an address on any network and sign transactions to it. Instead of relying on a single private key or centralized custodian, a dWallet’s signing authority is governed jointly by the user and the decentralized Ika network through 2PC-MPC, enabling access to assets on any chain without trusted third parties.

This opens a massive new design space for Solana builders, who can build decentralized versions of Fireblocks, Privy, or Binance, with policies and logic living on Solana and enforced across any network, including Bitcoin.

With Ika, a Solana DEX can trade native assets from any chain, a Solana lending protocol can support native assets from any chain, and a Solana multisig can hold native assets from any chain. Solana programs can become the financial interface for assets everywhere.

dWallets also make Solana a powerful control layer for AI agents. Instead of giving an agent a raw private key, a Solana program can define and enforce policies for how the agent uses assets across chains. Because signing is coordinated through Ika’s 2PC-MPC design, the agent never controls a private key on its own, and every action remains constrained by decentralized policy.

Ika’s Bridgeless Capital Markets vision positions Solana as the chain where every asset is available for trading, collateralization, treasury management, payments, automation, and financialization.

“Ika gives Solana builders the power to go after some of the biggest categories in crypto,” said Omer Sadika, Co-Founder of Ika. “Not just wallets or apps, but entire financial platforms built around assets from every chain, from Bitcoin through stables to RWAs, all orchestrated from Solana. That is what Bridgeless Capital Markets unlocks.”

Instead of fragmenting capital and relying on trusted intermediaries, Ika positions Solana as the definitive home for all digital assets. Ika will be live on Solana devnet in early Q2, and will launch on mainnet later this year.

About Ika

Ika is the network behind Bridgeless Capital Markets. Powering dWallets, Ika enables assets from every network to be held, traded, and utilized financially on Solana without bridges. By turning wallet control and signing authority into decentralized, programmable infrastructure, Ika gives Solana developers a new primitive for building the next generation of trading, custody, treasury, payments, and multi-chain financial applications. Users can learn more here.

Contact

Ika

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