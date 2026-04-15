The Ethereum Foundation just locked 70,000 ETH worth $143 million into staking, stopping the token sales that pressured the price for years and proving the biggest holder on the network now bets on earning instead of exiting. The Ethereum price prediction gets stronger every time institutional hands commit at that scale, because the same signal that confirms ETH also proves large cap returns are capped.

Pepeto is building the exchange layer for millions of holders who want more than a 2x from waiting, and with the person who designed the original Pepe running the code alongside a confirmed Binance listing, the presale filling faster each stage proves the conviction is real and entering now means joining what the capital already confirmed.

Ethereum Price Prediction Strengthens After Foundation Locks $143 Million in Staking

The Ethereum Foundation completed its 70,000 ETH staking target on April 3 after depositing $93 million in a single day, bringing total locked value to roughly $143 million (CoinDesk). The move shifts the foundation from regularly selling ETH to cover $100 million in annual expenses toward earning $3.9 million to $5.4 million per year through staking rewards instead. ETH trades near $2,332 after climbing 15% from its February low of $1,800, and the ETH outlook community sees this as the first structural change in how the largest ETH holder manages its treasury (Yahoo Finance).

Digital Assets Powering the Biggest Returns Across the ETH and Presale Space

Pepeto

The Ethereum Foundation choosing to earn rather than sell tells the market its largest wallet stopped exiting and started compounding, but even that confidence points to gains measured in single digits per year. Pepeto is rapidly becoming the presale capital fills when an Ethereum price prediction cycle confirms the floor but also confirms the ceiling, because the person who designed the original Pepe token built this exchange from 420 trillion tokens with a confirmed Binance listing that ETH at $2,332 does not carry.

Over $9 million committed at $0.000000186, and the pace of capital entering during fear proves these wallets are not speculating. With heavy accounts loading and everyday buyers behind them, analysts project 100x to 300x once listing opens, and anyone still waiting pays the cost early wallets avoided.

At its core, Pepeto hands regular holders the same protection large portfolios keep private. PepetoSwap moves tokens at zero fees so every dollar stays inside the position. The risk scoring tool checks every contract before capital enters, keeping money away from unverified tokens and making sure the ETH outlook crowd gets the safest entry alongside the biggest distance.

The exchange pulls scattered markets into one spot that speeds up entries, giving the Ethereum forecast audience a faster path. Staking at 183% APY compounds tokens while the Binance listing date approaches.

The presale pace leaves no doubt because $9 million entering while the Foundation locks $143 million proves committed capital already decided. SolidProof verified every contract, a former Binance specialist guides the build, and every filled round lifts the cost, adding distance between wallets that moved and everyone arriving after. The presale closing faster each stage is how conviction looks before listing.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Where ETH Could Trade Through 2026

ETH trades near $2,332 in mid April 2026 after recovering from a February low near $1,800. The $2,400 to $2,500 zone marks the next resistance, with a bullish weekly engulfing pattern that last appeared before ETH’s August 2025 run to $4,946 (CoinGecko). Standard Chartered projects ETH reaching $10,000 to $15,000 by 2027, while Arthur Hayes targets $10,000 to $20,000 by the next election cycle. BlackRock’s staking ETHB fund and cumulative spot ETF inflows above $11.6 billion add institutional demand that did not exist before (CoinDesk). Even at $10,000, the Ethereum price prediction offers roughly 4x, a strong return but a fraction of what presale tokens reaching listing from fractions of a cent deliver in one event.

Conclusion

Every recovery cycle produces one project early wallets fill before the crowd sees it, and all signals point to Pepeto holding that position in 2026. With ETH confirmed by its own foundation staking $143 million, the floor is set but so is the ceiling. The Ethereum price prediction targets 4x over years while the presale carrying 300x to a confirmed Binance listing compresses that distance into one event.

The pace of capital flowing into Pepeto during fear is the clearest confirmation, because large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing. The Pepeto official website shows more than $9 million from wallets that already joined, and the presale filling faster each stage is how positions form before the listing converts them into the returns this cycle will remember.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Ethereum price prediction show for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction targets $2,800 to $3,500 by year end, with longer term projections reaching $10,000 as staking ETFs and foundation confidence add institutional demand.

Why did the Ethereum Foundation stake 70,000 ETH?

The foundation locked $143 million in ETH to earn $3.9 million to $5.4 million yearly through staking rewards, ending the regular token sales that pressured ETH prices for years.

Can Pepeto deliver bigger returns than ETH from here?

The Pepeto official website shows presale distance of 300x to listing, a gap that ETH’s projected 4x from $2,332 cannot match even under the most bullish forecasts.