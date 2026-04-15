Goldman Sachs just filed for a bitcoin income ETF, and BTC funding rates have stayed negative for 46 straight days, a pattern last seen after the FTX crash before the bottom formed. These signals point to a turn that rewards the right entries. The top 3 cryptos to buy now starts with Pepeto, built by the original Pepe cofounder with more than $9 million raised and a Binance listing approaching.

Goldman Sachs Files for a Bitcoin Income ETF as Funding Rates Flash a Bottom Signal

Goldman Sachs submitted a filing to the SEC for a bitcoin income ETF that sells options on BTC funds to generate yield. The move puts Goldman alongside BlackRock and Morgan Stanley in the push to bring crypto products mainstream. BTC touched $76,000 this week before pulling back to $74,300 according to CoinDesk, and 46 days of negative funding rates signal that shorts are crowded. K33 Research notes similar setups have marked entry points in every past cycle, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation grows louder when that data appears.

Three Entries That Could Define the Next Leg of This Cycle

Pepeto

Every rally produces winners who entered early and losers who waited for proof that came too late. Pepeto was built for the right side of that divide, with a risk scorer that grades each token for safety before capital moves so scam contracts get flagged before the loss happens.

The cross chain bridge connects blockchains and lets holders move tokens at no cost, so a position on one chain becomes a position on any chain without losing value. Both tools run inside one live ecosystem, not on a slide deck waiting for funding.

What sets this apart from projects that promise features and deliver nothing? Pepeto sells at $0.0000001864 and every tool works today. The staking program at 183% APY keeps early holders committed, and the presale has collected more than $9 million during market fear.

More than $9 million raised during fear proves smart money already calculated the outcome. SolidProof audited every contract, a former Binance expert works on the team, and the cofounder built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. Early holders of that coin all say they did not buy enough, and the same signal flashes now with verified tools behind it. The top 3 cryptos to buy now does not include anything else with this combination of proven founder, working products, and a confirmed Binance listing. Analysts project 100x to 300x, and the entry closes permanently once trading begins.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades near $74,300 on CoinDesk after touching $76,000 for the first time since February. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both filed ETF products this month. BTC remains 25% below its October 2025 high near $100,000, and a recovery returns about 35%, strong but far from what the top 3 cryptos to buy now presale entry delivers before a listing.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades near $84.91 on CoinGecko after ETF assets passed $1 billion. SOL sits 64% below its all time high of $230, and a recovery to that level delivers 2.7x. The top 3 cryptos to buy now includes SOL for solid fundamentals, but the timeline stretches across months that a presale entry does not need.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now lands on BTC, SOL, and Pepeto, but only one carries presale math the other two cannot match. Goldman entering BTC and SOL ETFs passing $1 billion prove the market is building, but $9 million flowing into Pepeto during fear confirms that whale wallets already picked their position.

Early holders of every breakout coin wish they had put in more, and the same pattern forms now with the original Pepe cofounder, working tools, and a confirmed Binance listing behind a token priced below any comparable entry. Entering the Pepeto presale now means following the whale signal that early holders wish they had followed harder. The Pepeto official website shows exactly why $9 million in capital already committed before the listing locks this entry permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why does the Goldman Sachs BTC ETF matter for the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Goldman entering crypto confirms institutional demand, but the top 3 cryptos to buy now returns come from presale entries before a listing, not large caps recovering old highs.

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

BTC, SOL, and Pepeto. BTC and SOL offer strong fundamentals, while Pepeto offers presale entry before a Binance listing with the original Pepe cofounder behind it.

Why are early holders loading Pepeto right now?

More than $9 million raised during fear proves smart money already committed. The Pepeto official website shows the verified tools and confirmed listing that no other presale offers.