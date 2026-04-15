Crypto Update: Pepeto Hits $9M as SOL and XRP Await Catalyst

Rakuten just added XRP to its payment system, giving 44 million users the ability to spend crypto at 5 million merchants across Japan. That is the kind of crypto update that signals real adoption, not promises. SOL gained 3% on the week as Solana ETF inflows passed $1 billion, and BTC touched $76,000 before pulling back.
In the middle of all this movement, Pepeto has crossed $9 million in presale capital with a confirmed Binance listing, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin now has a working trading hub behind this token.
Rakuten Adds XRP to Payments for 44 Million Users Across Japan
Rakuten opened XRP payments through Rakuten Pay on April 15, allowing 44 million users to spend the token at 5 million merchants. The crypto update follows XRP Ledger’s deployment of zero knowledge proofs for institutional privacy, which adds another layer of real world use to a token that already cleared its SEC case.
XRP sits near $1.37 today, and SOL trades around $84.91 after a solid week of ETF buying. These large caps move on adoption, but the presale that keeps growing while everything else consolidates is the signal worth watching.
Where Capital Lands When Adoption News Meets a Presale With Working Tools
Pepeto
Traders lose money when they act without seeing the full picture, and every bull run produces more scams than winners. Pepeto was designed around that reality, with a risk scorer that runs a safety check on every token before the buy goes through, so the holder never enters a contract that was built to drain the wallet.
PepetoSwap lets holders trade between tokens without paying fees, which means the gains from each swap stay complete instead of getting cut by costs on every order. These two tools run together inside one trading hub that works right now, not after some roadmap deadline that keeps sliding.
How many presale projects actually deliver working products before the listing? Almost none. Pepeto sells at $0.0000001864 with every tool already live, and the staking program at 183% APY locks in early holders while the Binance listing approaches.
More than $9 million has flowed into this presale during a crypto update cycle where fear keeps most buyers on the sidelines. SolidProof audited every contract, a former Binance expert works on the dev team, and the cofounder is the person who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. The Pepe cofounder plus working tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces in any cycle, and the wallets already inside know exactly what the listing delivers. Analysts project 100x to 300x returns, and the entry closes permanently once trading begins.
Solana (SOL)
SOL trades near $84.91 on CoinGecko after gaining 3% on the week as Solana ETF assets passed $1 billion. The token remains 64% below its all time high near $230, and reaching that level from $84.91 delivers roughly a 2.7x return that depends on months of sustained buying across the broader crypto update cycle.
XRP
XRP sits near $1.37 on CoinDesk after Rakuten opened payments to 44 million users. The token cleared its SEC battle and CME futures now trade actively, which adds institutional access. XRP remains 55% below its 2018 high of $3.00, and a full recovery from $1.37 delivers about 2.2x. The outlook is bullish, but the timeline for that kind of move gives a presale entry more room to deliver faster.
Conclusion
This crypto update shows that adoption is growing across the board, but the biggest returns do not come from large caps recovering old highs. They come from presale entries that turn into listings. The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination any cycle produces, and the wallets inside $9 million of proven demand already know what that listing delivers. Entering the Pepeto presale now means joining those wallets before the crowd even knows to look, and this cycle will remember who acted while the entry was open. Visit the Pepeto official website and lock in the position before the listing takes it away.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does the Rakuten XRP news mean for this crypto update?
Rakuten adding XRP to 44 million users proves adoption is moving fast, but the largest returns in any crypto update come from presale entries before a listing, not large cap recovery.
What is the most important crypto update right now?
Pepeto crossing $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing and the original Pepe cofounder behind it is the signal that matters most for anyone tracking returns.
Why are wallets entering Pepeto during this crypto update cycle?
The combination of a working trading hub, SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing at presale price is rare. The Pepeto official website shows where smart money already committed.