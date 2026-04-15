XRP just recorded $119.6 million in weekly fund inflows, the highest of any crypto asset this month. Seven spot ETFs now hold a combined $1 billion in XRP. The XRP price prediction gets louder every time institutional money enters at that speed. However, $1.37 remains the ceiling where rallies stall.

Pepeto is building the exchange layer for holders who want returns no large cap range can deliver, and with the same mind that built Pepe to $11 billion running the code alongside a confirmed Binance listing, the presale is the second chance visible right now.

XRP Price Prediction Heats Up as Fund Inflows Hit $119.6 Million in One Week

XRP drew $119.6 million in net weekly inflows to investment products for the week ending April 11, the strongest figure since December. This was also the highest of any crypto asset during that period (CoinDesk). Seven spot XRP ETFs now hold roughly $1 billion in combined assets. This places XRP behind only BTC and ETH in regulated product coverage. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said at the Semafor event on April 13 that the CLARITY Act should clear the Senate by the end of May, after previously targeting April (24/7 Wall St). XRP trades at $1.37 with the XRP forecast community watching the $1.50 breakout level. That level has not been tested since early March.

Tokens Driving the Strongest Returns Across the XRP and Presale Sector

Pepeto

$119.6 million flowing into XRP funds in one week tells the market institutional money chose its large cap positions. However, that capital buys exposure to a token stuck between $1.30 and $1.50. Pepeto is rapidly turning into the presale that second chance buyers fill when the XRP price prediction confirms the floor but also shows the ceiling. This happens because the same mind that built Pepe to $11 billion created this trading network using 420 trillion tokens paired with a verified Binance date that XRP at $1.37 cannot replicate.

More than $9 million is already inside the presale at $0.000000186. The speed of capital entering during a fear cycle proves these wallets see more than a 2x. With large accounts entering and everyday buyers filling rounds behind them, analysts see returns of 100x to 300x after trading begins. Also, the wallets that hesitated last cycle and carried the regret know exactly what sitting out costs.

At its center, Pepeto puts ordinary holders on the same level as the accounts moving millions. The cross chain bridge sends tokens between networks at zero cost so capital reaches the strongest entry without paying to move. Furthermore, PepetoSwap trades coins without a fee, keeping every dollar fully working inside the position.

The network gathers separate markets into one spot that delivers faster execution. Staking at 183% APY locks tokens while the Binance listing gets closer.

The presale speed leaves zero room for doubt because $9 million entering while XRP funds pull in record inflows proves the sharpest wallets already picked their side. SolidProof cleared every contract. An experienced Binance builder guides the project from the dev team. Therefore, every completed round pushes the cost higher. Last cycle made millionaires from wallets that moved first. Now, Pepeto with a confirmed listing is that same moment for anyone willing to act.

XRP Price Prediction: Where XRP Could Trade Through 2026

XRP trades at $1.37 in mid April 2026, stuck in a $1.30 to $1.50 range with the 50 day average at $1.38 as resistance. The 200 day average is far above at $1.88 (CoinDesk). The CLARITY Act markup in late April could serve as the catalyst. A move above $1.50 would open a path toward $2.00 if the bill gains traction. Analysts at InvestingHaven project XRP between $1.20 and $2.40 for 2026, with $2.90 possible under bullish conditions (InvestingHaven). Even at $2.40, the XRP price prediction delivers roughly a 75% gain. This is a solid return for a regulated asset but a fraction of what presale tokens carrying confirmed listings produce when trading begins.

Conclusion

With XRP funds pulling in $119.6 million and seven ETFs holding $1 billion, the market confirms that institutional money chose its position. But some wallets are past the range, looking at presale tokens where analysts project 300x. The XRP price prediction targets $2.40. On the other hand, Pepeto built by Pepe’s original architect with a SolidProof audit compresses 300x into one listing event.

Last cycle made millionaires from wallets that moved first. Now, anyone who still carries that regret is looking at the clearest second chance available right now with a confirmed listing approaching. The Pepeto official website is where that position forms before the listing closes the door. This turns hesitation into the regret that follows everyone who saw it twice and moved zero times.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the XRP price prediction show for 2026?

The XRP price prediction targets $1.20 to $2.40 for 2026, with $2.90 possible if the CLARITY Act passes and institutional demand through seven spot ETFs continues growing.

Why are XRP ETF inflows rising so fast?

XRP drew $119.6 million in weekly fund inflows as institutions classified it a digital commodity, with seven spot ETFs now holding $1 billion combined and capital rotating from BTC during market stress.

Can Pepeto deliver bigger returns than XRP?

On the Pepeto official website the presale carries 300x gap to a confirmed Binance listing, a return XRP.s 75% projected gain from $1.37 cannot deliver.