BTC just broke $75,000 for the first time since the February crash, completing a full recovery that sent $420 million in short positions into forced selling and proving the market is ready to move again.

The 3 top crypto to buy now conversation sharpens when that kind of capital shift happens because the projects confirmed by money during fear are the ones that lead when confidence returns. Pepeto is building the exchange layer for holders who need more than a large cap bounce, and with the Pepe creator running the code and a confirmed Binance listing approaching, the search led directly to the presale early wallets found first.

3 Top Crypto To Buy Now After BTC Completes Full Recovery From February Crash

BTC climbed to $75,900 on April 14 before pulling back to $74,300, marking its highest level since the February 5 crash that sent prices down to $60,000 (CoinDesk). The rally followed Iran conflict optimism and declining oil prices, with the Nasdaq at its highest since early February. Over $420 million in bearish short positions were liquidated in 24 hours (CoinDesk). Finding the 3 top crypto to buy now before the full breakout above $76,000 confirms could define positions for the rest of the year.

Leading Tokens and Presale Picks Driving the April 2026 Recovery

Pepeto

BTC completing a full recovery proves risk appetite is back, but the largest token at $74,300 has distance measured in single digit percentages. Pepeto is the 3 top crypto to buy now answer that early wallets found before the crowd had reason to search, because the Pepe creator designed this presale platform with 420 trillion tokens, a confirmed Binance listing, and working tools that no other entry in this cycle carries.

More than $9 million at $0.000000186 before listing pushes the number permanently out of reach. With large accounts entering and smaller buyers filling rounds, analysts forecast 100x to 300x at listing, and the wallets that searched early found what the rest of the market will discover after listing.

At its base, Pepeto gives everyday holders protection that large portfolios normally keep private. The risk scoring tool verifies every contract before capital enters, keeping money from unverified tokens. The cross chain bridge transfers coins between networks at zero cost, so capital reaches the strongest entry without losing value to charges.

The exchange compresses scattered markets into one clean trading spot that delivers faster entries. Staking at 183% APY grows every position while the confirmed Binance date approaches and rounds continue filling.

The presale speed tells the story because $9 million entering during a BTC recovery proves committed capital already chose. SolidProof verified every contract, a Binance trained developer runs the code, and each round pushes the entry higher. The search that led here is the one the earliest wallets acted on first, and the entry has a higher ceiling because a working exchange backs every token sold.

DOGE

DOGE trades near $0.09 after gaining alongside the broader ceasefire rally, but the token remains more than 87% below its all time high of $0.73. Active addresses jumped 28% in one week following the relief move, though capital continues flowing into BTC and ETH before reaching meme coins (CoinMarketCap). DOGE prints new tokens constantly, which requires constant buying pressure just to maintain current levels, and most rallies fade quickly without a solid weekly pattern behind them.

SOL

SOL trades near $84.91 and posted gains alongside the broader market recovery, but the token sits more than 60% below its October 2025 peak above $210. The network processed record volume during its peak cycle, but six consecutive red monthly candles have tested buyer patience (CoinDesk). Even a full recovery to $210 represents a 2.5x, a strong return for a large cap but the 3 top crypto to buy now math favors presale entries that compress bigger distance into one listing event.

Conclusion

With BTC back at $75,000 and the market recovering, the window for finding the right entry before the crowd confirms is shrinking. The 3 top crypto to buy now debate ends when DOGE and SOL show returns capped at 2x to 8x, while the presale carrying 300x compresses that distance into one listing event. Pepeto built by Pepe’s creator with a SolidProof audit is the entry early wallets acted on before the crowd had reason to look. The Pepeto official website is where the position forms before listing closes the gap and turns waiting into the regret that follows everyone who found the answer and did not move.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the 3 top crypto to buy now in April 2026?

The 3 top crypto to buy now are Pepeto for presale distance, SOL for large cap recovery, and DOGE for meme exposure, with Pepeto offering the strongest return potential before listing.

How did the BTC recovery affect altcoins?

BTC breaking $75,000 lifted altcoins across the board, but most large caps remain far below their peaks while presale entries with confirmed listings carry distance that recoveries cannot match.

Can Pepeto outperform DOGE and SOL this cycle?

On the Pepeto official website the presale offers 300x distance to listing, a return DOGE at $0.09 and SOL at $84.91 cannot physically produce.