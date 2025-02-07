Cardano Founder Teases Bitcoin Integration Plus ICP and XRP Partnerships; ADA Holders Still Switch To Remittix

While the crypto market continues its erratic reaction to the global financial market panic following the Trump new tariff drama, some crypto assets continue progressing. One crypto news article comes from the Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, who proposed a plan to bridge Cardano with Bitcoin and other top altcoins.

The Cardano and Ripple prices have seen an impressive jump in the last few weeks and reached an impressive high that continues to build investors’ interest. Eyes have been on the Cardano price for some days as many experts continue to give a Cardano price prediction that predicts it could get up to $5 this year. However, while the Cardano founder’s news brings a lot of optimism for the ADA coin and adds fuel to the Cardano price prediction, the price has not seen much change lately.

What Does the Cardano Announcement Mean For Its Future

The latest announcement from the Cardano founder is one of the most optimistic crypto news in recent days, as this could be a push for a new bull run for all partners, including the Ripple price. The Cardano price prediction early this year suggested the coin could see a high up to $5, but Donald Trump’s and his tariffs’ rise caused a significant blow. However, Cardano is not the only coin affected; others, such as the Ripple price, also saw a significant price drop.

However, with the latest crypto news from Cardano, the Cardano price prediction might finally take shape. This is a crucial partnership following the BTC and Ripple price growth in the last few weeks. Bitcoin integration, according to Cardano‘s founder, helps with cross-chain transactions and interoperability. In the same light, Cardano plans to partner with XRP and ICP on the regulatory and ease of trading front.

XRP‘s growth in the last few weeks has brought it into the focus of many investors, analysts, and Partnership opportunities. The Ripple price grew over 500% between November 2024 and January 2025. Hence, the Cardano founder believed integrating the Ripple RLUSD stablecoin into the Cardano ecosystem could help it expand its reach and interoperability.

