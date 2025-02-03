The XRP 2.0 Remittix Obtains Massive Capital From Toncoin (TON) Holders: $10.5 Million Exceed and Rising!

Remittix, a new crypto, some refer to as “XRP 2.0” is causing a stir of enthusiasm in the crypto space. With about 431 million tokens sold at a current price of $0.0521, the Remittix (RTX) project has now raised over $10,500,000 in presale.

The price will soon hit $0.0539, prompting investors to wonder if this token could see major growth before the year is out. Observers are comparing it to Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions, pointing to real-world use for Remittix (RTX). Read on to understand why Toncoin holders are rushing to join the presale.

Toncoin Price Struggles

With about 900 million active users, Telegram’s huge ecosystem has been tightly connected with Toncoin, the native currency of The Open Network (TON). The TON blockchain is still growing; in October it surpassed 100 million distinct wallet addresses and became evidently a main driver of acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

While the TON blockchain’s network is expanding, Toncoin’s price has fallen. Events including market reactions to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s imprisonment in September have lately muted the enthusiasm of short-term investors. Though it just gained slightly over the previous month, the token has struggled to break the $7 resistance trendline during the past week. Analyzers nevertheless seem cautiously hopeful.

Future DeFi hub on the TON blockchain by Elluminex (ELX) is cited by market observers as a likely adoption trigger. Forecasts showing Toncoin regaining its increasing pace and aiming toward $7.23 in the near future point to long-term great possibilities for the TON blockchain. For investors seeking faster gains, however, alternatives like Remittix are starting to appeal more.

Remittix Is Poised To Outshine Ripple

Remittix (RTX) reflects some of Ripple’s basic characteristics, including its goal to accelerate cross-border transactions at lower fees than conventional banking, hence the title “XRP 2.0” fits. Unlike previous coins, Remittix (RTX) nonetheless emphasizes more user-friendly bridging of crypto with standard financial systems. Some observers have termed this direct approach to real-world payments a new crypto Remittix phenomenon.

Although detractors claim no upstart can readily replace a seasoned player like XRP, the momentum around Remittix (RTX) points to it may be more than just hype—especially if general acceptance happens rapidly. Remittix’s remarkable presale figures help to explain some of its appeal: With a current token price of $0.0521, likely climbing to $0.0539 above $10,500,000 raised and still counting. This high support indicates that more than a few investors would see it as possible in linking crypto and fiat for less expensive transactions.

Aiming to easily unite digital currency and conventional money systems, the team characterizes RTX as a PayFi token. Remittix (RTX) targets a sizable market with a prospective worldwide audience ranging from migrant workers to regular travelers to anyone upset by high bank fees. Should consumers swarm it for daily use, the value of the coin may rise more quickly than those of only speculative ventures.

Although Ripple forms alliances with big companies, Remittix (RTX) advocates say their coin may carve out a niche by focusing on regular customers. Should average users find RTX more affordable and simpler than large bank offerings, XRP may lose some power. Critics point out that Ripple still has strong ties and a well-known brand, thus competing is not easy. Remittix (RTX), however, may attract those who aren’t particularly crypto-savvy because of its capacity to daily handle wire fees. If true acceptance increases, this pragmatic side might be revolutionary and test the “XRP 2.0” label.

