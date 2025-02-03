Ali Martinez Projects Significant Rise for XRP; Will Elluminex Outshine Solana In This Bull Cycle?

As the crypto market starts to show signs of recovery, smart investors have their eyes set on the best crypto investment that could yield much profit in 2025. Top picks among them include Solana, which has gained 21% in the past month and is poised to hit $300 soon. Also, XRP, according to Ali Martinez, is showing signs of an imminent price increase.

Meanwhile, Elluminex (ELX), although a newcomer to the market, has exceeded expectations. The new project has sold over 5 million tokens in presale as more whales jump in. Its game-changing features and tools that it is introducing to the TON blockchain have put it on the guru’s watch list with forecasters projecting bullish rallies in the coming weeks.

Ali Martinez Predicts Uptrend For XRP Coin

Ripple (XRP) has been making giant strides in the market with its upside movements. Data from CoinMarketCap shows XRP price gaining 42% in the past month and 12% in the past day. Also, key market indicators like market cap and trading volume are experiencing bullish momentum.

Top on-chain analyst Ali Martinez while looking at the XRP price chart claims that the Bollinger Bands are squeezing in the 1D timeframe. As such, Ali thinks a significant bullish price movement might be on the horizon. In the same vein, Steph is Crypto, while observing the XRP chart, thinks that a breakout is imminent which could push it to $4.6.

XRP market oscillators like Stoch RSI (14) are flashing buy signals, while the Average Directional Index (14) tilts towards selling. Key resistance levels to watch out for in the chart are $3.18, $3.29, and $3.52. In their XRP price forecast, Coincodex believes the XRP crypto could hit $4.42 in the coming weeks.

Bluntz Capital Sees Solana Coin Heading Towards A New All-Time High Soon.

Solana (SOL) set a new all-time high of $294 on January 19, 2025. However, the altcoin has retraced since then, dropping below the $250 support zone. Bluntz Capital, a popular crypto analyst, while monitoring the Solana coins’ movement, suggests the altcoins’ pullback has unfolded in a clear ABC pattern with the B wave as a triangle. The specialist sees Solana Crypto heading toward a new ATH from this position.

Meanwhile, Solana price has gained a slight 1% in the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap. If this uptrend is sustained, Solana could regain the $250 mark very soon. On the downside, Solana’s trading volume is red, suggesting that the altcoin price might decline further.

Although Solana recorded 15 green days in the past month, it still trades above the 50-day and 200-day SMA as per Tradingview. The market sentiment is bullish, with the Fear and Greed index at 72 (Greed). The altcoin faces a major challenge at the $ 224.34 support level which it needs to maintain to trigger a bullish move. A drop below the zone might be catastrophic for the crypto coin.

Elluminex: A Unique Protocol Changing The Game With DeFi Solutions On The TON Blockchain

While the TON blockchain is one of the fastest-growing blockchains, it has limitations, which Elluminex is about to resolve. By introducing DeFi to the TON network, Elluminex (ELX) will open the network and allow users and developers to tap into its vast liquidity. The new DeFi protocol is designed to tackle major problems in the DeFi landscape, such as fragmented liquidity, high fees, and complex interfaces.

The Elluminex cross-chain bridging solution is designed to allow users to swap assets across different blockchains at the lowest costs, offering them a level of liquidity that is hard to match by other platforms. Elluminex is great for both new and seasoned crypto traders with features that include DEX, farming, and pre-market access to new TON projects before listing.

Through the AI-powered portfolio tracker, users will monitor, gain insight, and analyze their crypto asset performance. Just like how Jupiter revolutionized the Solana Blockchain, Elluminex is about to make the TON blockchain a powerhouse. In addition to providing liquidity, Elluminex also houses an educational academy to enhance users’ understanding of DeFi.

The Elluminex token ELX is available at just $0.06, and this could be a rare chance for early adopters to make profits. Over 5 million ELX tokens have been sold within a short timeframe, with more than $300k raised in cryptocurrency ICO funding. Its massive utility in the ecosystem, like governance and staking, could be why forecasters see it as the best DeFi coin to invest in 2025

Which Cryptos Can Guarantee A Long-Term Return?

Solana has positioned itself as a good crypto to invest in the coming weeks. The news of possible Solana ETF has further boosted its chances of setting new records in the year. Also, XRP has witnessed massive accumulation in the past weeks, signaling bullish momentum. Although these are top altcoins to invest in, Elluminex also offers investors an opportunity to enter a new project at its nascent stage. The DeFi solutions that it is offering could make it a key player soon, potentially pushing the ELX price up.

