Next Biggest Crypto to Explode In 2025? Ripple (XRP), Sui (SUI), Cutoshi (CUTO) Still Rank Top

The debate around the next big breakthrough token is a never-ending one, especially as all cryptocurrencies offer their own unique advantages and lucrative potential. However, there are some with unusual probability to outperform others, and the list typically changes year-in-year-out.

As 2025 gradually unfolds, top cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Sui (SUI) have remained in the spotlight for their outstanding performance, with both registering roughly 480% and 150% price gain in the past year alone. Meanwhile, another fast-rising presale superstar– Cutoshi (CUTO) has also been in the spotlight largely because of the soaring interest in its hybrid MemeFi protocol. Let’s find out how big these projects can get in 2025.

Cutoshi Teases Exponential Gains With Unique Hybrid Protocol

Based on the Ethereum network, Cutoshi (CUTO) is a hybrid protocol that merges the communal approach of memecoins with the lucrativeness of decentralized finance (DeFI). As such, it aims to bring DeFi to the masses while ensuring that everyone, and not just centralized institutions, profits from the global financial landscape. This alone sets it apart from the regular memecoins that are mostly driven by hype alone.

Notably, Cutoshi was inspired by both cultural narrative and Satoshi Nakamoto’s fundamental blockchain principles. The project embraces the popular Chinese lucky cat’s good fortune at its core while championing Satoshi’s principles of decentralization, privacy and monetary freedom. As such, the Cutoshi ecosystem offers lucrative opportunities via its multi chain DEX protocol, farming mechanism, and a dedicated Cutoshi Academy that aims to bring DeFi to the masses.

Additionally, users who participate in specific quests get rewarded with complimentary gift items such as NFTs and Cutoshi merch. Meanwhile, the native $CUTO token serving as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, facilitates transactions within the learning academy, as well as Cutoshi DEX’s buy-and-burn mechanisms. Currently selling for $0.031 in its fourth presale stage, the CUTO token has already delivered over 100% for early backers who purchased at the launch price of $0.015.

Ripple Price Regains Bullish Momentum, Breaks Out of Resistance Zone

After visiting the levels below the $3 resistance zone, the price trajectory of Ripple (XRP) has regained bullish momentum. Now trading within a weekly price range of $3.98 and $3.12, XRP price reflects a modest 1% gain from its entry position in the past week.

Although looking closely at the weekly chart, XRP price has made quite an impressive progress after dipping to a weekly low of $2.73. The recent recovery further bolstered XRP coin’s monthly outlook as it now holds over 50% price gain, adding to the year-to-date gain which currently stands at roughly 480%.

Meanwhile, there is more in store for XRP coin as technical analysis points at a bullish breakout any moment soon. In particular, Ripple coin’s moving averages including 30,m 100, and 200 day EMAs and SMAs signal a strong buy, which further suggest a sustained bullish momentum for XRP price trajectory.

Sui Token Retest $4 Price Mark Amidst Bullish Reversal

Following the same path as XRP token, Sui (SUI) price trajectory has also made quite a significant recovery in the past few days. After dipping below the weekly resistance level around $4.40 to lower regions around $3.50, SUI price is now trading back above the $4 price mark. Currently trading within a weekly price range of $4.33 and $4.16, SUI price reflects only about 4% decline.

Despite the negative outlook, SUI price chart reflects a notable recovery in the past week. This has also been instrumental for SUI token’s monthly outlook which is now 1% away from registering profit. Meanwhile, SUI price recovery appears to be at risk of consolidation considering that its technical analysis including its Moving Averages and Relative Strength Index suggests neutrality in its price trajectory.

In other words, while SUI price appears to be undergoing a bullish reversal, failure to hold above the resistance level may result in an extended consolidation. In any case, SUI token has continued to thrive on community support which particularly positions it among the best crypto to buy now.

Can Cutoshi Deliver More Gains Than Ripple and Sui This Bull Cycle?

While Ripple and Sui have registered 480% and 150% price gain in the past year, Cutoshi has delivered roughly 100% gain in just a few weeks of debuting in the presale market. With a few more stages to go in the presale market, coupled with a lucrative DeFi hub, Cutoshi is poised to deliver far more substantial return on investment especially for early backers, thereby positioning it among the best crypto to buy now.

